 Afghanistan sends deported asylum seeker back to Germany | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 10.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Afghanistan sends deported asylum seeker back to Germany

The government of Afghanistan has denied entry to a failed asylum seeker deported by Germany. The Afghans say the man was turned back at the border as per agreement with the German government because he's mentally ill.

Plane carrying deportees

In an article designed to raise the hackles of those worried about foreigners and crime, German daily Bild reported on Thursday that Afghanistan had turned away an Afghan deportee with a long criminal record at its border and sent him back to Germany.

The attempted deportation was carried out earlier this week, but unlike other deportees aboard the plane to Kabul, 23-year-old Mortaza D. was refused entry and flown back to Munich.

He is now in a juvenile detention center in the Bavarian capital pending further review of his case.

Bild listed more than twenty crimes which Mortaza D., who first applied for asylum in 2010, allegedly committed and for which he was sent to prison in Germany. But the Afghan government says his criminal record was not the reason he was turned away.

Mentally ill?

"The individual was mentally ill and, as a result of a joint decision by both sides [Afghanistan and Germany], he was sent back to Germany," Murtaza Rasuli, head of legal support for Afghan returnees at the Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations, told DW.

"Based on the agreement we [Afghanistan] have with Germany, vulnerable people cannot be deported to Afghanistan. This man met the criteria and was, therefore, sent back to Germany."

The German Interior Ministry refused to comment on the Mortaza D.'s mental health, citing his right to privacy. However, it did confirm there is an agreement concerning serious illness for which adequate medical treatment doesn't exist in Afghanistan or which makes a safe return impossible.

Read moreEU states push ahead with Afghanistan deportations, despite increased danger

Watch video 28:34
Now live
28:34 mins.

Return to Kabul - Afghan Deportees One Year On

The Interior Ministry also confirmed that Mortaza D. had additionally been refused entry because of doubts as to his true identity and the authenticity of his travel documents — something that apparently took German officials by surprise.

The interior ministry of the western German state of Hesse, which is ultimately responsible for the deportation, said that Mortaza D.'s documentation was issued by the Afghan general consulate in Germany. Decisions on whether individuals face deportation rest partially with individual German states, and federal police often assist in carrying them out.

Watch video 02:05
Now live
02:05 mins.

Germany sends asylum seekers back to Afghanistan

A suspended prison sentence

The Hesse interior ministry added that deportees are given medical examination prior to departure to determine their fitness to travel and that regional immigration authorities are asked whether there is any reason not to deport those deemed to be in Germany illegally.

The Hesse interior ministry said that Mortaza D. would be returning from Munich in the near future. But he won't be a free man. He'll resume serving a prison sentence that was suspended when he agreed to voluntary deportation.

According to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF), some 24,000 people were deported from Germany in 2017, while around 29,500 returned to their countries of origin of their own accord. The numbers of people without a long-term right to reside in Germany are far higher. Many factors make deportations difficult to carry out, including difficulties in obtaining valid travel documents and countries of origins refusing to take deportees back.

Last year a man deported from Germany to Afghanistan committed suicide shortly after landing back in Kabul.

  • nose of aiplane with airbridge

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    By the planeload

    On September 12, 2017, a flight left Germany's Düsseldorf airport for Afghanistan, carrying 15 rejected asylum seekers in what is the first group deportation to the country since a deadly car bomb blast near the German embassy in Kabul in late May. The opposition Greens and Left party slammed the resumption of deportations to Afghanistan as "cynical."

  • A young man holding documents

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    Fighting for a chance

    In March 2017, high school students in Cottbus made headlines with a campaign to save three Afghan classmates from deportation. They demonstrated, collected signatures for a petition and raised money for an attorney to contest the teens' asylum rejections - safe in the knowledge that their friends, among them Wali (above), can not be deported as long as proceedings continue.

  • demonstrators hold placards

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    'Kabul is not safe'

    "Headed toward deadly peril," this sign reads at a demonstration in Munich airport in February. Protesters often show up at German airports where the deportations take place. Several collective deportations left Germany in December 2016, and between January and May 2017. Protesters believe that Afghanistan is too dangerous for refugees to return.

  • Badam Haidari

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    From Würzburg to Kabul

    Badam Haidari, in his mid-30s, spent seven years in Germany before he was deported to Afghanistan in January 2017. He had previously worked for USAID in Afghanistan and fled the Taliban, whom he still fears years later – hoping that he will be able to return to Germany after all.

  • Hindu temple

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    Persecuted minorities

    In January of the same year, officials deported Afghan Hindu Samir Narang from Hamburg, where he had lived with his family for four years. Afghanistan, the young man told German public radio, "is not safe." Minorities from Afghanistan who return because asylum is denied face religious persecution in the Muslim country. Deportation to Afghanistan is "life-threatening" to Samir, says change.org.

  • People walking out of the airport in sunshine

    Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

    Reluctant returnees

    Rejected asylum seekers deported from Germany to Kabul, with 20 euros in their pockets from the German authorities to tide them over at the start, can turn to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for assistance. Funded by the German Foreign Office, members of the IPSO international psychosocial organization counsel the returnees.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Deportation laws in Germany — what you need to know

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is calling for harsher deportation laws after asylum-seekers attacked pedestrians in Bavaria. So far, who gets deported — and who makes that call — is a complex matter. (03.01.2019)  

German interior minister renews call for stricter deportation laws in wake of Amberg attacks

An attack by a group of asylum-seekers on passers-by in a Bavarian town has prompted Germany's interior minister to renew his longstanding call for stricter deportation laws. Amberg's mayor has called for caution. (02.01.2019)  

Afghan asylum seeker deported from Germany commits suicide

An Afghan man deported from Germany has been found dead in a hotel room in Kabul after apparently committing suicide. The case highlights the adverse circumstances faced by Afghan returnees. (11.07.2018)  

Fewer deportations from Germany due to lack of travel documents

The number of migrants who cannot be deported rose in Germany in 2017. Authorities often struggle to obtain the relevant travel documents from their countries of origin, according to a report. (26.03.2018)  

EU states push ahead with Afghanistan deportations, despite increased danger

Activists are demanding EU member states stop sending asylum-seekers back to Afghanistan. Violence against civilians is on the rise in the country, yet some European governments appear eager to continue the deportations. (10.10.2018)  

Deportations from Germany to Afghanistan

Mid-December 2016 saw the first collective deportation of 34 rejected Afghan asylum seekers from Germany to Kabul – the first of many. Germany halted the flights in late May 2017, but has now restarted them. (12.09.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany sends asylum seekers back to Afghanistan  

Return to Kabul - Afghan Deportees One Year On  

Related content

Abschiebung Abschiebeflüge

Deportation laws in Germany — what you need to know 03.01.2019

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer is calling for harsher deportation laws after asylum-seekers attacked pedestrians in Bavaria. So far, who gets deported — and who makes that call — is a complex matter.

Horst Seehofer Bundesinnenminister

German interior minister renews call for stricter deportation laws in wake of Amberg attacks 02.01.2019

An attack by a group of asylum-seekers on passers-by in a Bavarian town has prompted Germany's interior minister to renew his longstanding call for stricter deportation laws. Amberg's mayor has called for caution.

Thailand setzt Abschiebung von saudischer Frau vorläufig aus

Saudi teen's asylum escape puts women's rights abuses on display 07.01.2019

A young Saudi woman was locked up by her family for half a year for refusing a forced marriage. She finally managed to escape to Thailand. Her case has made a splash on social media — but she's not the only one.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

Afghanistan sends deported asylum seeker back to Germany

Four on trial for theft of 'Big Maple Leaf' coin from Berlin museum

Millions for the Berlin Wall Trail

European court rules against German homeschooling family