  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
A Afghan woman student fills out a paper in a classroom.
Advocate Matiullah Wase, a prominent Afghan girls' education advocate was arrested in Kabul. Image: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images
ConflictsAfghanistan

Afghanistan: Prominent girls' education advocate arrested

14 minutes ago

Matiullah Wesa, the founder of an Afghan girls' education project, was arrested in Kabul by Taliban authorities, according to the UN mission to Afghanistan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PLJK

Matiullah Wesa, a prominent advocate for the education of women in Afghanistan, was detained by Taliban authorities in Kabul this week, the United Nations Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Tuesday. 

The UNAMA released a statement demanding information on his whereabouts. 

"The UNAMA calls for the de facto authorities to clarify his whereabouts, the reasons for his arrest and to ensure his access to legal representation and contact with family," the statement said. 

The Taliban administration's information ministry and intelligence wing did not immediately respond or confirm his detention. 

Who is Matiullah Wesa?

The head of an organization called Pen Path has been a strong advocate for girls' education, especially in conservative rural areas. 

Wesa, who comes from the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, had said that many living in the countryside did not have any access to education. 

Pen Path held multiple meetings with tribal elders, helped authorities open schools and distributed books and constructed mobile libraries across the country.

Wesa committed to his project even as the tenure of the previous Western-backed foreign government was in place. 

Universities have reopened in Afghanistan — but only for men

More to follow... 

ns/fb (AFP, Reuters) 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and IAEA chief Rafael Grossi

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy, IAEA chief visit Zaporizhzhia

ConflictsMarch 27, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman (1st L) casts her ballot at a polling station in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe: Young voters register for elections

Zimbabwe: Young voters register for elections

Politics15 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People in South Korea are looking at a screen showing a North Korean missile launch

North Korean girls exploited in China's 'Red Zone' – report

North Korean girls exploited in China's 'Red Zone' – report

Human Rights16 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Kinig Charles III waves

A special relationship: King Charles III visits Germany this week

A special relationship: King Charles III visits Germany this week

Culture15 hours ago10 images
More from Germany

Europe

Protesters hold up signs by Amnesty International reading "We stand with women of Iran"

Amnesty International report: A year of war and protest

Amnesty International report: A year of war and protest

Human Rights7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Proteste in Israel

Israel: General strike called off for now

Israel: General strike called off for now

Politics10 hours ago02:46 min
More from Middle East

North America

Amazon Smart Home

Amazon units go deep inside users' homes – and minds

Amazon units go deep inside users' homes – and minds

Business13 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

This handout photograph provided by the Press Information Bureau shows leaders of the BRICS nations, during a video conference.

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

A new world order? BRICS nations offer alternative to West

Business22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage