Afghanistan: Prominent girls' education advocate arrested

Matiullah Wesa, the founder of an Afghan girls' education project, was arrested in Kabul by Taliban authorities, according to the UN mission to Afghanistan.

Matiullah Wesa, a prominent advocate for the education of women in Afghanistan, was detained by Taliban authorities in Kabul this week, the United Nations Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) said on Tuesday.

The UNAMA released a statement demanding information on his whereabouts.

"The UNAMA calls for the de facto authorities to clarify his whereabouts, the reasons for his arrest and to ensure his access to legal representation and contact with family," the statement said.

The Taliban administration's information ministry and intelligence wing did not immediately respond or confirm his detention.

Who is Matiullah Wesa?

The head of an organization called Pen Path has been a strong advocate for girls' education, especially in conservative rural areas.

Wesa, who comes from the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, had said that many living in the countryside did not have any access to education.

Pen Path held multiple meetings with tribal elders, helped authorities open schools and distributed books and constructed mobile libraries across the country.

Wesa committed to his project even as the tenure of the previous Western-backed foreign government was in place.

Universities have reopened in Afghanistan — but only for men To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

More to follow...

ns/fb (AFP, Reuters)