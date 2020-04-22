 Afghanistan: Gunmen attack Doctors Without Borders clinic in Kabul | News | DW | 12.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Afghanistan: Gunmen attack Doctors Without Borders clinic in Kabul

Armed men have attacked a medical clinic in the Afghan capital. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

An Afghan security guard looks through the gate of the NGO Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in Kabul. 03 June 2004

A Doctors Without Borders medical clinic in the western part of the Afghan capital city of Kabul  came under attack on Tuesday, according to a source from the Ministry of Interior.

"A hospital belonging to Doctors Without Borders is under attack," the source told Reuters, adding that the deputy health minister may have been visiting the clinic at the time.

A Ministry of Interior statement confirmed an attack had taken place at a hospital. Security forces were working to counter the attack.

Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French name Medecins Sans Frontieres, did not immediately respond to request for comment, Reuters reported. 

A pediatrician who fled the building told AFP news agency that he heard a loud explosion at the entrance of the hospital. "The hospital was full of patients and doctors; there was total panic inside," he said.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the attack.

mvb/aw (Reuters, AFP, dpa)

More to come…

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US refuses to release data on Taliban attacks in Afghanistan — watchdog

A US watchdog has said the NATO-led mission to Afghanistan has withheld information on the number of Taliban attacks in 2020. President Trump is keen on the success of a peace agreement between the US and the Taliban. (01.05.2020)  

Afghanistan: Taliban rejects Ramadan ceasefire

The Afghan government had proposed a truce so that it could focus on its coronavirus response. The Taliban has attacked a series of government targets in recent weeks. (24.04.2020)  

Related content

Afghanistan Paktika Maßnahmen Umgang mit dem Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Tough times ahead as Afghanistan struggles to manage pandemic 22.04.2020

Health experts warn that the pandemic could have devastating consequences for the war-ravaged nation. Without a unified response and access to enough tests and ventilators, it risks facing a highly deadly outbreak.

Afghanistan Checkpoint in der Nähe der Bagram Basis

US refuses to release data on Taliban attacks in Afghanistan — watchdog 01.05.2020

A US watchdog has said the NATO-led mission to Afghanistan has withheld information on the number of Taliban attacks in 2020. President Trump is keen on the success of a peace agreement between the US and the Taliban.

Afghanistan Konflikt l Krieg

Afghanistan: Taliban rejects Ramadan ceasefire 24.04.2020

The Afghan government had proposed a truce so that it could focus on its coronavirus response. The Taliban has attacked a series of government targets in recent weeks.

Advertisement