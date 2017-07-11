Afghanistan: Deadly bomb attack hits mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif

A blast at a mosque in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif has caused dozens of casualties, officials said on Thursday.

"Preliminary reports confirm there are at least 25 casualties," Zabihullah Noorani, head of Balkh province's Taliban-run information and culture department, told AFP news agency.

Dr. Ghawsuddin Anwari, the head of the main hospital in northern Mazar-i-Sharif, where the explosion took place at the Sai Doken mosque, told The Associated Press at least 10 were killed and 40 injured.

The attack occurred as worshipers were kneeling in prayer during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

It comes just two days after several blasts hit educational facilities in Shiite-majority areas of the capital, Kabul, killing at least six people, mostly children.

Although no one has claimed responsibility for Thursday's blast, the "Islamic State" affiliate known as Islamic State in Khorasan Province, or IS-K, has carried out similar attacks in the region.

