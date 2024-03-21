  1. Skip to content
Afghanistan: 3 killed in suicide attack

March 21, 2024

A suicide bombing killed three people and injured twelve in front of a bank in the Afghan city of Kandahar. No ones has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

https://p.dw.com/p/4dxaD
Afghan security personnel checks a vehicle near the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kandahar.
Security staff was checking this vehicle close to the suicide attackImage: SANAULLAH SEIAM/AFP

On Thursday, a suicide bomber killed three civilians and injured 12 others who were gathering in front of a bank in Kandahar city in southern Afghanistan, according to officials.

The victims were gathering outside a private bank to pick up their monthly salaries, said Inamullah Samangani, head of the government's Kandahar Information and Culture Department.

The attack occurred around 8 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT/UTC) outside the New Kabul Bank branch.

Taliban authorities were surrounding the area and told hospitals not to speak to the media, according to an AFP journalist who was at the site.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, yet. However, the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in Afghanistan in the past and remains a threat to the country. 

The Taliban came back into power in August 2021 as the US ended its military presence in the country. 

One year under Taliban rule: Ali Latifi in Kabul

as/rc (AFP, AP, dpa)

