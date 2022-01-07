 AFCON nations finally put trust in own coaches | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.01.2022

Sports

AFCON nations finally put trust in own coaches

The Africa Cup of Nations is about to start, with 15 of the 24 coaches native to the country whose team they are leading. But even just a decade ago, European coaches were still preferred by the national associations.

Mali coach Mohamed Magassouba holds his headphones during a press conference

Mohamed Magassouba has been given full control of Mali's senior national team and the youth setup that supports it

Many European football coaches have made a name for themselves in Africa: the Frenchman Claude Le Roy, nicknamed "the White Wizard," the German Winfried Schäfer, and more recently, Herve Renard, another Frenchman who won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Zambia and Ivory Coast.

For the most part, African coaches have been forced to settle for interim positions, often being replaced before the major competitions came around.

"We felt powerless and hurt by these choices," Mali's national coach Mohamed Magassouba told DW. "To those above, we were not good enough to manage our national teams. No matter what we did, we were not supported."

Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard on the touchline

Now coach of Saudi Arabia, Herve Renard previously guided Zambia and Ivory Coast to AFCON glory

African coaches underrated 

This lack of confidence in African coaches has often been explained through the prism of results. The statistics point slightly in favor of foreign coaches, but according to Magassouba, this is misleading, with foreign coaches given more support and backing than their native counterparts.

"Expats have not won more competitions than native coaches. In addition, they have always had more financial help, and this has made their work easier," he said.

Of the 32 editions of the AFCON since its creation in 1957, 15 have been won by native coaches. Of these, Charles Kumi Gyamfi of Ghana and Hassan Shehata of Egypt lifted the trophy three times each with their respective nations.

Mali's players warming up in the Nyayo national stadium in Nairobi

Mali have put faith in coach Magassouba, who has guided them to the AFCON and into the World Cup playoffs

For some observers of African football, another reason that coaches from the continent have been overlooked in favor of foreigners is a lack of ambition. Malian journalist Bakary Cisse, who has been covering sports for more than 20 years in the country, believes they have earned that reputation through their style of work.

"Native coaches in general are not respected," he told DW. "Even when they have the required skills and the same qualifications as Europeans, they don't take their opportunities when they get them."

Mali leading strategic change 

Coached by Magassouba, Mali will participate in this year's AFCON, which gets underway in Cameroon on Sunday, and have just qualified for the playoffs for the 2022 World Cup. Appointed initially as caretaker coach in 2017, Magassouba was given the job on a permanent basis in 2019.

His vast experience includes coaching Daring Club Motema Pembe during the 1990s, one of the most successful periods in the Congolese club's history. As Mali's national coach, he manages not only the senior team but all youth levels of the national setup. The cultivation of a clear identity for the national team is crucial to him. 

"Since I took over, we have changed the mentality of the players based on the spirit," he explained. "Then, we focused on how our players are developed to establish how we want to play."

Native coaches are, in his opinion, the most qualified to understand how African players think and what they need to perform, and Mali's approach has inspired other African football associations.

Mali's Ibrahima Kone celebrates after scoring

Mali hope to qualify from an AFCON group that contains Tunisia, Gambia and Mauritania

'Through our mistakes ... we will understand better'

The new policy of developing young coaches on the continent is a perfect example of this approach.

According to Pascal Yougbare, technical director of the Burkina Faso national team, the country has been "putting the focus on the development of native coaches for the past 10 years, with the support of FIFA and CAF." What has changed is the "awareness of the country's own potential and the need to develop local resources," he said. 

African football officials and coaches finally seem to have found a way to work together, and Magassouba believes the results will come. However, he has pleaded for African coaches to have the right to learn from their mistakes.

"Let us make mistakes," he urged. "Through our mistakes, we will be able to correct them, we will understand better, and we will be able to progress instead of relying on expats."

For the moment, these choices seem to be benefiting Burkina Faso, Mali and other national teams, such as Algeria, who won the last edition of the AFCON with Djamel Belmadi in charge. These coaches will be aiming to confirm their qualities in Cameroon in the hope that their national associations continue to put their faith in them.

Edited by: Michael Da Silva

  • Sadio Mané with Senegal

    Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations

    Sadio Mané - Senegal

    A key member of Jürgen Klopp's famed attack at Liverpool, Sadio Mané is one of the best forwards in the world. Captain of Senegal, he is the main offensive asset for the Lions of Teranga. After two disappointing AFCONs for Senegal, he finally wants to lead his teammates to glory.

  • Franck Kessie with his club Milan

    Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations

    Franck Kessié - Ivory Coast

    Franck Kessié is the boss of the Ivory Coast midfield. He is also an important player at AC Milan, his club since 2017. His calmness, his vision and his leadership will be assets for the Ivorians.

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen Edmond Tapsoba

    Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations

    Edmond Tapsoba - Burkina Faso

    Despite a big injury that kept him off the field for several months, the Bayer Leverkusen player is one of the most courted defenders in Europe. Edmond Tapsoba is the leader of Burkina Faso's defense, which will do everything to repeat 2013's run to the final.

  • Kamaldeen Sulemana player of Rennes and Ghana

    Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations

    Kamaldeen Sulemana - Ghana

    The Ghana international has the makings of being a star. Currently at Rennes, Sulemana is being tracked by some of Europe's biggest clubs. His enthusiasm, speed and touch will bring a breath of fresh air to a Ghana team looking for a resurgence in Cameroon.

  • Choupo-Moting with teammates against Mozambik

    Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations

    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

    Choupo-Moting has become a leader of the Cameroon team, having not made himself available at times in the past. Despite being a reserve at Bayern Munich, the striker remains an important cog in the Cameroonian wheel. At 32 years old, he will be one of the most experienced players in the squad.

  • Ajax Amsterdam forward Sebastien Haller

    Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations

    Sébastien Haller - Ivory Coast

    Brilliant for Ajax Amsterdam this season, especially in the Champions League, Sebastien Haller will be the leader of the Ivory Coast attack. The former Eintracht Frankfurt player only made his debut for the Elephants in 2020.

  • Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

    Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations

    Edouard Mendy - Senegal

    Senegal's Edouard Mendy has established himself as the uncontested no. 1 at Chelsea since his arrival from Rennes in 2020. He won the Champions League with the Blues in 2021. He is now widely known as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

  • World Cup Qualifications 2022 - Riyad Karim Mahrez

    Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations

    Riyad Mahrez - Algeria

    Captain of defending champions Algeria, Riyad Mahrez will hope to be at the top of his game during this AFCON. He has produced some less than convincing performances in the last few months for his country, but Algeria fans expect him to replicate his Manchester City form on the big stage.

  • WM-Qualifikation 2022 - Karl Toko Ekambi

    Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations

    Karl Toko-Ekambi - Cameroon

    Karl Toko-Ekambi is having a good season with Olympique Lyonnais. He also scored the goal that sent Cameroon to the African playoffs for the 2022 World Cup. His speed and liveliness give him a unique profile within the Indomitable Lions. He could be one of the breakout stars on the international stage.

  • World Cup -Qualification 2022 - Mohamed Salah

    Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations

    Mohamed Salah - Egypt

    Mohamed Salah has been in superb form with his club Liverpool. He finished in seventh place in the Ballon d'Or 2021. He won the African Ballon d'Or title in 2017 and 2021. His goal will be to bring Egypt an eighth continental title.

  • Amadou Haidara with Mali

    Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations

    Amadou Haidara - Mali

    Amadou Haidara has become a key midfield presence for German club RB Leipzig. He fulfils a similar role for the Eagles of Mali, who are among the outsiders at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

  • World Cup -Qualification 2022 - Islam Slimani

    Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations

    Islam Slimani - Algeria

    Islam Slimani is always involved for holders Algeria, even if he is now mainly a substitute for club Olympique Lyonnais. Coach Djamel Belmadi knows that he can count on his striker, the top scorer in Algeria's history with 38 goals.

