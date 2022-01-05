AFCON: Cameroon businesses hope for boost amid security fears

The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Africa's men's football championship organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), is set to kick off on Sunday, January 9.

Even before a ball is kicked, the AFCON soccer tournament is already breathing some life back into businesses in Cameroon.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to visit Cameroon to cheer their national teams, and with that comes the potential of economic boost for businesses.

Some locals are already switching businesses, like 23-year old Issa Hamadou, who used to trade in boiled eggs in Yaounde.

He has now turned to sportswear because of the impending football event and believes it's a profitable business now that games are starting.

"I sell jerseys like those of Cameroon, Senegal, Ivory Coast— in fact, the jerseys of all 24 countries participating in this year's AFCON," Hamadou told DW.

He believes "the competition will generate a lot of enthusiasm. If the [Cameroon's Indomitable] Lions win, the country will benefit a lot. The price of jerseys will rise, and we will make more money."

Hamadou is not the only one getting ready for the AFCON. Many hotels and local trading premises are seeing significant renovation work to broaden the customer base and hopefully increase profits.

At the Melen neighborhood in Yaounde, a bar owner is also giving her structure a facelift — a new coat of paint, new furniture, and the pace of renovations have picked up steam.

"We are really working on customer service to welcome our customers well, for them to feel comfortable. We don't have TV sets, but we are planning to buy some. And make sure that the place is up to standard. So we believe that we should have at least a 30% increase," the owner told DW.

Businesses already benefiting

According to the chief economist at the African Business Information Bank, Kennedy Tumemnta, some businesses are already breaking even. He says the economic spinoffs from AFCON may be huge.

The official mascot of Africa Cup of Nations at a nationwide tour in Yaounde, Cameroon

"For example, talking to this lady who is the owner of a prominent Hotel in Yaounde, she said that prior to the beginning of AFCON, she has already hosted one of the teams that is going to raise a revenue for two weeks of approximately $24,000 (€21,000), an amount that she didn't make for the whole 2020-2021 year due to the pandemic," he revealed to DW.

Tumemnta said other artisans are excited because they know that tourists will come in. Hawkers and those in the informal sector are also enthusiastic.

The building of stadia and other infrastructures across the country provided some temporary employment to young people in Cameroon. In this country, nearly 40% of the population lives below the poverty line.

"Most of the cities that host AFCON have benefitted from not only stadiums but also road networks. It has also created jobs for some young people. However, although most of the companies that constructed some of this sports infrastructure were foreign companies, we think that the economic fallouts for the laborers and local engineers are so huge," Tumemnta added.

Security concerns

Besides the tournament's business potential to Cameroon, there are serious security concerns in some of the six cities hosting the football event.

Limbe, a city on the tropical Atlantic coast, is one of the cities hosting the AFCON, but armed attacks have rocked its surrounding region since war broke out in 2017.

Violence has worsened in Anglophone Cameroon, with separatists now using more improvised explosives.

The conflict began in the English-speaking North West and South West regions in 2016 when teachers and lawyers protested against their perceived marginalization by the primarily French-speaking national government.

A violent crackdown by security forces radicalized the movement. As a result, armed groups formed in the regions' forests and cocoa plantations.

The armed groups are seeking to form a breakaway state called Ambazonia. According to human rights group Amnesty International, the conflict has killed at least 3,000 people and forced nearly one million to flee.

Honore Kuma, a local journalist in Limbe, told Reuters that he is worried about the security situation when the competition starts.

"My fear, the fear of many Limbe citizens, is that the recent phenomenon of bomb blasts which have been happening in other parts of Fako division like Buea can be a common phenomenon during this AFCON period," Honore said.

Readiness of stadiums

Apart from insecurity in parts of the country, there are concerns about the readiness of stadiums.

The Limbe Omnisport Stadium will host matches from Group F comprising Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, and Gambia, starting from January 12.

Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations Sadio Mané - Senegal A key member of Jürgen Klopp's famed attack at Liverpool, Sadio Mané is one of the best forwards in the world. Captain of Senegal, he is the main offensive asset for the Lions of Teranga. After two disappointing AFCONs for Senegal, he finally wants to lead his teammates to glory.

Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations Franck Kessié - Ivory Coast Franck Kessié is the boss of the Ivory Coast midfield. He is also an important player at AC Milan, his club since 2017. His calmness, his vision and his leadership will be assets for the Ivorians.

Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations Edmond Tapsoba - Burkina Faso Despite a big injury that kept him off the field for several months, the Bayer Leverkusen player is one of the most courted defenders in Europe. Edmond Tapsoba is the leader of Burkina Faso's defense, which will do everything to repeat 2013's run to the final.

Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations Kamaldeen Sulemana - Ghana The Ghana international has the makings of being a star. Currently at Rennes, Sulemana is being tracked by some of Europe's biggest clubs. His enthusiasm, speed and touch will bring a breath of fresh air to a Ghana team looking for a resurgence in Cameroon.

Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Choupo-Moting has become a leader of the Cameroon team, having not made himself available at times in the past. Despite being a reserve at Bayern Munich, the striker remains an important cog in the Cameroonian wheel. At 32 years old, he will be one of the most experienced players in the squad.

Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations Sébastien Haller - Ivory Coast Brilliant for Ajax Amsterdam this season, especially in the Champions League, Sebastien Haller will be the leader of the Ivory Coast attack. The former Eintracht Frankfurt player only made his debut for the Elephants in 2020.

Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations Edouard Mendy - Senegal Senegal's Edouard Mendy has established himself as the uncontested no. 1 at Chelsea since his arrival from Rennes in 2020. He won the Champions League with the Blues in 2021. He is now widely known as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations Riyad Mahrez - Algeria Captain of defending champions Algeria, Riyad Mahrez will hope to be at the top of his game during this AFCON. He has produced some less than convincing performances in the last few months for his country, but Algeria fans expect him to replicate his Manchester City form on the big stage.

Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations Karl Toko-Ekambi - Cameroon Karl Toko-Ekambi is having a good season with Olympique Lyonnais. He also scored the goal that sent Cameroon to the African playoffs for the 2022 World Cup. His speed and liveliness give him a unique profile within the Indomitable Lions. He could be one of the breakout stars on the international stage.

Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations Mohamed Salah - Egypt Mohamed Salah has been in superb form with his club Liverpool. He finished in seventh place in the Ballon d'Or 2021. He won the African Ballon d'Or title in 2017 and 2021. His goal will be to bring Egypt an eighth continental title.

Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations Amadou Haidara - Mali Amadou Haidara has become a key midfield presence for German club RB Leipzig. He fulfils a similar role for the Eagles of Mali, who are among the outsiders at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

Players to watch during the Africa Cup of Nations Islam Slimani - Algeria Islam Slimani is always involved for holders Algeria, even if he is now mainly a substitute for club Olympique Lyonnais. Coach Djamel Belmadi knows that he can count on his striker, the top scorer in Algeria's history with 38 goals. Author: Delali Sakpa



The nearby city of Buea, a regional capital where some Group F training will take place, was struck by two explosions last November. At least 11 students were wounded when one of the explosions hit a university.

Speaking at the AFCON trophy presentation ceremony in Limbe, Engamba Ledoux, Senior Divisional Officer for Limbe and Buea, promised no disruption to matches.

"It is in this same context that we managed the CHAN (African Nations Championship) a few months ago. So, I can't reveal here the measures that are being put in place, but you should know that just as the CHAN took place under very good conditions, AFCON will also take place under very good conditions. There are no worries. There is nothing to worry about," Ledoux said.

Meanwhile, several teams taking part in the competition have recorded Covid-19 positive cases. In addition, most Cameroonians and Africans are yet to be vaccinated, raising the risk of spreading the Omicron variant during the tournament.

Ngala Killian Chimtom contributed to this article.

Edited by: Chrispin Mwakideu