Adele Laurie Blue Adkins was born on May 5, 1988, and is simply known as Adele. The British singer-songwriter was discovered through a demo posted on Myspace. She received two Grammy Awards for her debut album, "19," which was released in 2008. Her following albums, "21" in 2011 and "25" in 2015, which includes the hit single "Hello," broke several international records and established her as one of the world's most popular female singers.