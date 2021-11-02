Visit the new DW website

Adele

The British pop and soul singer-songwriter Adele is one of the world's best-selling musicians.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins was born on May 5, 1988, and is simply known as Adele. The British singer-songwriter was discovered through a demo posted on Myspace. She received two Grammy Awards for her debut album, "19," which was released in 2008. Her following albums, "21" in 2011 and "25" in 2015, which includes the hit single "Hello," broke several international records and established her as one of the world's most popular female singers.

Dieses undatierte, von Columbia Records herausgegebenes Foto zeigt die britische Sängerin Adele. Adele veröffentlicht ihre Comeback-Single Easy On Me- ihren ersten Song seit sechs Jahren, der aus ihrem kommenden Album 30 stammt, das im November erscheinen wird. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Adele shares tracks from anticipated '30' album 02.11.2021

The British superstar singer teased fans with the full list of songs to feature on her fourth album — dubbed the 'divorce album' — to be released on November 19.
Cover British Vogue Nov 2021 mit Adele (c) Steven Maisel/British Vogue

Adele graces two covers of Vogue 08.10.2021

The British megastar told "Vogue" magazine she was living like a "recluse" due to anxiety. Now promoting her album "30," it is her first major interview since 2016.
Neil Young speaks to the media, farmers and performing artists during the press conference before the start of the concert at Farm Aid 2017 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY PIT2017091604 ARCHIExCARPENTER

Neil Young sues Donald Trump's campaign over repeated use of songs 05.08.2020

After years complaining over Donald Trump using his songs at political rallies, Neil Young has filed a suit seeking damages. Other musicians to object range from Adele and Rhianna to Mick Jagger and Elton John.
The British pop group 'The Beatles', from left to right, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, in London, England, Feb. 28, 1968. (AP Photo) |

Pop songs that moved us over the decades 02.01.2020

Songs of love, truth and freedom that touched us heart and soul. As we enter the new decade, we look back on memorable torch songs from the postwar era, along with the stories behind them.

US rapper Jay Z performs on stage, during his Magna Carter Tour, at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdan, on October 29, 2013. AFP PHOTO / ANP / FERDY DAMMAN ***netherlands out*** (Photo credit should read Ferdy Damman/AFP/Getty Images)

Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar dominate Grammy nominations 28.11.2017

African-American and rap artists are set to sweep the Grammys in 2018 after the nominations were announced on Tuesday. The winners will be revealed at the New York gala on January 28.

Leslie Clio

Leslie Clio – new songs from the soul-pop princess 02.06.2017

Her fans see her as Germany’s answer to Adele. The Hamburg-born singer is not nearly as well-known as the British star, but Leslie Clio does have lots of soul in her voice. Her latest album shows her darker side.
Twitter #prayforlondon (Screenshot)

#PrayforLondon: Twitter responds to London attacks 23.03.2017

In the wake of the London attack, there was an outpouring of concern on social media, especially via the #Prayfor hashtag used also after the Paris, Nice, Brussels and Berlin terrorist attacks.
16.02.2017 - Deutsche Welle Ein Foto mit Sängerin Adele, die einen Grammy zerbricht, auf einem Tablet-PC, den Sertan Sanderson in Händen hält

My picture of the week | Adele and her broken Grammy 18.02.2017

Singer Adele could go home with an armful of Grammys. Must rival Beyoncé be sad? No, divas do share! Adele and her little gramophone - for cultural editor Sertan Sanderson, it is the #DWmypic of the week.
09.02.2017*****Eurovision Song Contest - Unser Song 2017 ESC-Vorentscheid in Koeln am 09.02.2017 mit Axel Maximilian Feige aus Hamburg, Felicia Lu Kuerbiss aus Freilassing, Helene Nissen aus Hollingstedt, Isabella Levina Lueen aus Berlin und Yosefin Buohler mit der Jury Florian Silbereisen, Lena Meyer Landrut, Tim Bendzko, Buerger Lars Dietrich & Moderatorin Barbara Schoeneberger | Verwendung weltweit

Narrowing the field 13.02.2017

Five young singers have faced off in the hunt for Germany's contestant to this year's Eurovision Song Contest. The winner of the national final was Isabella Levina Lueen, who some are already calling Germany's Adele.
Singer Adele arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Highlights of the Grammys 2017 13.02.2017

Adele, Beyonce, tributes to late pop icons and political messages: Here are the best moments of the 2017 Grammy Awards.
12.02.2017+++ Adele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for Hello and Album of the Year for 25 during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Adele sweeps top awards at 2017 Grammys 13.02.2017

The British star outdid Beyonce, claiming the Grammy's top prizes. The annual music awards ceremony paid tribute to music icons Bowie, Prince and George Michael - while some artists got political, with calls to resist.
Kandidaten beim ESC-Vorentscheid Unser Song für Kiew. Aufgenommen von Rick Fulker im Studio, Köln-Mülheim, 9.2.2017,

Germany places its Eurovision hopes in Isabella Levina Lueen 09.02.2017

In a search for the magic Eurovision formula, Germany reinvents the selection process yet again - and chooses a singer whom some are already calling "Germany's Adele."
Die Künstler Adele (l) und Eva von Eva & Adele besuchen am Mittwoch (23.09.2009) das Berliner Art Forumin Berlin. In den Messehallen am Funkturm präsentieren sich vom 24.09. bis 27.09.2009 130 Galerien aus 19 Ländern. Foto: Arno Burgi dpa/lbn Foto: Arno Burgi dpa/lbn +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Eva & Adele: the world's longest running art performance 19.12.2016

With their bald heads and outrageous outfits, Berlin-based duo Eva & Adele are a rather striking couple on the art scene. Now they’ve been honored with an exhibition in Paris.
15.10.2016 +++ NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Beyonce performs onstage during TIDAL X: 1015 on October 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL)

Beyoncé leads Grammy nominations 06.12.2016

The Grammys, the top music honors in the US, announced its nominees for 2017. Adele, Kanye West, Beyoncé and Chance the Rapper are just a few of the artists whose work received recognition.
06.11.2016 +++ Green Day receive the Global Icon Award, during the MTV European Music Awards 2016, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

MTV EMAs leave Beyoncé and Adele in the dark as Justin Bieber scoops three awards 06.11.2016

In a surprise outcome, US superstar Beyoncé has gone home emptied-handed from this year's MTV European Music Awards. Punkrock group Green Day had a politicial message to share ahead of the US presidential election.
Bildergalerie Promis Trennung ARCHIV 2014 ***** HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 28: Actors Angelina Jolie (L) and Brad Pitt attend the World Premiere of Disney's 'Maleficent' at the El Capitan Theatre on May 28, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) © Getty Images/K. Winter

Wax figures separated as Hollywood reacts to Jolie-Pitt split 21.09.2016

Madame Tussauds London museums have separated two figures of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt following news of their imminent divorce. Pitt has released a statement saying he is "very saddened" by the divorce filing.
