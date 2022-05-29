Academy apologizes to Native American actress for 1973 Oscars abuse

Almost 50 years after she was booed and heckled on the Oscars stage for declining Marlon Brando's award on his behalf in protest at the film industry's treatment of Native Americans, Sacheen Littlefeather has received an apology from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group said Monday.
Littlefeather, who is Apache and Yaqui, was heckled by some members of the audience at the 1973 Academy Awards while explaining why an absent Brando could not accept his best actor Oscar for "The Godfather."
John Wayne, who was backstage at the time, was reportedly furious, with a number of witnesses describing how he needed to be restrained. In the years since, Littlefeather has said she's been mocked, discriminated against and personally attacked for her brief Academy Awards appearance.
"The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified," said the apology letter sent in June from then-Academy president David Rubin.
He wrote that the emotional burden and the cost to Littlefeather's career in our industry is "irreparable. "
"For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration," the letter said.
Sacheen Littlefeather appeared at the 1973 Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon Brando was declining his Oscar as best actor for his role in "The Godfather"
Littlefeather invited to speak at special event
The Academy released the letter as it announced that Littlefeather, now 75, has been invited to speak at its film museum in Los Angeles on September 17.
The upcoming event is described as a "very special program of conversation, reflection, healing, and celebration."
The museum, which opened last September, has pledged to confront the Oscars' "problematic history" including racism. One display already tackles the harassment of Littlefeather.
"Regarding the Academy's apology to me, we Indians are very patient people — it's only been 50 years!" Littlefeather said in a statement.
"We need to keep our sense of humor about this at all times. It's our method of survival," said Littlefeather, describing the upcoming event as "a dream come true."
"It is profoundly heartening to see how much has changed since I did not accept the Academy Award 50 years ago. I am so proud of each and every person who will appear on stage," she added.
dh/kb (AFP, AP)
-
Hollywood films on racism
Spike Lee's critical statement: 'Da 5 Bloods'
Spike Lee has long made films critical of racist structures in the US. Pictured here is a still from his upcoming new film, "Da 5 Bloods." Lee had his directorial debut in the mid-1980s. Through films like his 1989 comedy-drama "Do the Right Thing," he became known for taking up serious topics, like inequality, with a touch of levity. "Da 5 Bloods" tells the story of four black Vietnam vets.
-
Hollywood films on racism
A history lesson on racism in the US: 'Selma'
In 2014, African-American director Ava DuVernay depicted a high-point in the civil rights movement in 1965, when she traced the march of civil rights activists and others across Alabama between the cities Selma and Montgomery. The film was the subject of controversy in Hollywood; some speculated it had been passed over at the Oscars because actors had stood up for the rights of black Americans.
-
Hollywood films on racism
Controversy over Oscar-winning 'Green Book'
Peter Farrelly's "Green Book" won many awards, including the Oscar for Best Picture in 2019. But the story of a white chauffeur (Viggo Mortensen, l.) and a black pianist (Mahershala Ali), based on true events, was considered by critics to fit too easily into the "white savior" narrative and did not delve into the pain of racism against African Americans in the US deeply enough.
-
Hollywood films on racism
Best film in 2017: 'Moonlight'
"Moonlight," directed by Barry Jenkins, tells the story of an Afro-American homosexual man in three chapters. Convincing in its aesthetics, "Moonlight" is an example of a cinematic work that differentiates and subtly translates its theme without melodrama or sentimentality.
-
Hollywood films on racism
Original and surprising 'Get Out'
One of the most idiosyncratic contributions to the subject of racism in cinema is "Get Out" of 2017. Unlike many well-intentioned but sentimental Hollywood films, African-American director Jordan Peele focused on genres, depicting racism with elements of horror and comedy — an extremely original and convincing genre mix.
-
Hollywood films on racism
Expressive cinema: '12 Years a Slave'
"12 Years a Slave," which opened in cinemas in 2013 and won the Oscar for best film the following year, takes a deep look back into the origins of slavery in the US. British director Steve McQueen staged the racist drama with prominent actors — thus winning over the Oscars' Academy.
-
Hollywood films on racism
An audience magnet: 'Black Panther'
Finally, another film that garnered an Oscar can be linked with the subject of racism, in a broad sense. The 2018 Marvel film "Black Panther" focused for the first time on a black superhero. Marvel Comics creaters Stan Lee and Jack Kirby invented the story characters in the 1960s at the height of the civil rights movement.
-
Hollywood films on racism
Sensitive approach: 'Loving'
In 2016, US director Jeff Nichols surprised audiences with the sensitive drama "Loving," another film that deals with a historical chapter of North American racism. It depicts the struggle of a couple who rebel against the law of forbidden mixed marriages — and succeed in court.
-
Hollywood films on racism
A loaded romance: 'Queen & Slim'
In 2019 Greek-American director Melina Matsoukas debuted with "Queen & Slim," a variation on "Bonnie & Clyde." Set in today's United States, a young black couple seeks refuge after the main character kills a cop in self-defense on their first date. Melina rose to fame for directing music videos for Rihanna and Beyoncé, among others.
-
Hollywood films on racism
Authentic cinema by John Cassavetes: 'Shadows'
Like Melina Matsoukas, John Cassavetes was also a white US director with Greek ancestry. His debut film, "Shadows" (1959), tells with great sensitivity the story of three African-American siblings in the New York music scene. At the time, few other directors in the US had come close to authentically portraying life in this artistic circle.
-
Hollywood films on racism
A look back: '12 Angry Men'
The 1957 film "12 Angry Men" was one of the first works of US cinema to deal with racism. Primarily a legal thriller, the film debut by director Sidney Lumet was about the prejudices of 12 white jurors in court, who are supposed to issue a verdict on a young Puerto Rican.
-
Hollywood films on racism
Sidney Poitier in 'In the Heat of the Night'
In the 1960s the subject of racism gained a foothold in mainstream cinema. In the drama "In the Heat of the Night," Poitier plays a policeman from the North who has to solve a case down South. There, he is confronted with unfathomable racism. The film was awarded five Oscars — and Poitier became the first African-American superstar of US cinema.
-
Hollywood films on racism
Taboo-breaker: 'Mississippi Burning'
"Mississippi Burning," the 1988 film by Briton Alan Parker, tells of the disappearance of three civil rights activists and the ensuing FBI investigation. One critic wrote: "Parker's gimmicky directing (does) pretty much everything to turn 'Mississippi Burning' into a gangster movie rip-off. Yet the film breaks a taboo: it places a whole group of the white American middle-class in the wrong."
-
Hollywood films on racism
A new generation: 'Boyz n the Hood'
African-American director John Singleton made headlines with his first film in 1991, which he directed at age 24. "Boyz n the Hood" is considered groundbreaking for its authentic portrayal of the lives of the black population in an impoverished district of a major US city. He was the first black person, as well as the youngest person ever to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director.
-
Hollywood films on racism
Racism outside of the US: 'Invictus'
White Hollywood stars often portray racism as something that happens outside of the USA. In the sports drama "Invictus," Clint Eastwood tells the sensational story of the South African national rugby team in the years after apartheid was abolished. Morgan Freeman played the role of freedom-fighter Nelson Mandela.
-
Hollywood films on racism
Documentary inspiration: 'I Am Not Your Negro'
Apart from the many feature films that American cinema has contributed to the subject of racism in recent decades, there are also documentaries. "I Am Not Your Negro" by Haitian director Raoul Peck of 2016 was very convincing. Peck relied heavily on texts by African-American writer James Baldwin.
Author: Jochen Kürten (als)