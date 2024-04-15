A year of war has left Sudan with a humanitarian crisis

ConflictsSudanA year of war has left Sudan with a humanitarian crisis To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsSudanLara Babalola04/15/2024April 15, 2024Civilians are struggling with hunger and displacement after a yearlong war between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. More than 8.5 million people have been displaced and many are living in very poor conditions.https://p.dw.com/p/4enU1Advertisement