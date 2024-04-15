  1. Skip to content
A year of war has left Sudan with a humanitarian crisis

Lara Babalola
April 15, 2024

Civilians are struggling with hunger and displacement after a yearlong war between the Sudanese military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. More than 8.5 million people have been displaced and many are living in very poor conditions.

