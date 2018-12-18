A versatile maestro

Gotthold Schwarz, 17th in the line of successors to Johann Sebastian Bach as Cantor of St. Thomas' in Leipzig, contributes both his voice and his conducting to this hour of music.
We'll hear Gotthold Schwarz's baritone voice in two selections this hour.
Otherwise, this program takes us to the center of the Bach universe: Leipzig, Germany, home of the Bach Archive, which scours the libraries of Saxony and beyond for historical sources on the life, times and performance practices of Johann Sebastian Bach and others. Now the Bachfest is led by one such musical scholar, Michael Maul.
The opening concert of the Bachfest 2018 includes one of the four "little masses" that the Protestant Bach may have written for the Catholic court in Dresden, where he held the mostly honorary title of "court composer."
Also held high in Leipzig is the memory of another composer: Felix Mendelssohn. In 1829, 100 years after Bach wrote his St. Matthew Passion, Mendelssohn had it re-performed right here at St. Thomas' Church in Leipzig, starting a Bach revival that continues to the present day. We'll hear Mendelssohn's own setting of the hymn Verleih uns Frieden gnädiglich (Grant us peace graciously).
Othmar Schoeck
Psalm (excerpt)
Gotthold Schwarz, baritone
Rolf Schönstedt, organ
on 01958 Thorofon CTH 2336
Felix Mendelssohn
Nicht unserm Namen, Herr (Not to us Lord)
Ruth Ziesak, soprano
Christoph Pregardien, tenor
Gotthold Schwarz, baritone
Stuttgart Chamber Chorus
Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen
Frieder Bernius, conductor
on Carus 83.204
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in F Major, BWV 233
Felix Mendelssohn
Verleih uns Frieden gnädiglich (Grant us peace graciously), MWV A 11
Gerlinde Sämann, soprano
Stefan Kahle, male alto
Gun Wook Lee, bass
Stefan Altner, organ
St. Thomas Boy Choir
Gewandhaus Orchestra, Leipzig
Gotthold Schwarz, conductor
Recorded by Central German Radio (MDR) in St. Thomas' Church, Leipzig, on June 8, 2018
