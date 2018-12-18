A versatile maestro

We'll hear Gotthold Schwarz's baritone voice in two selections this hour.

Otherwise, this program takes us to the center of the Bach universe: Leipzig, Germany, home of the Bach Archive, which scours the libraries of Saxony and beyond for historical sources on the life, times and performance practices of Johann Sebastian Bach and others. Now the Bachfest is led by one such musical scholar, Michael Maul.

Michael Maul is the new director of the Bachfest

The opening concert of the Bachfest 2018 includes one of the four "little masses" that the Protestant Bach may have written for the Catholic court in Dresden, where he held the mostly honorary title of "court composer."

Also held high in Leipzig is the memory of another composer: Felix Mendelssohn. In 1829, 100 years after Bach wrote his St. Matthew Passion, Mendelssohn had it re-performed right here at St. Thomas' Church in Leipzig, starting a Bach revival that continues to the present day. We'll hear Mendelssohn's own setting of the hymn Verleih uns Frieden gnädiglich (Grant us peace graciously).

Over seven centuries of tradition, and yet, ever-young: the St. Thomas Boys Choir

Othmar Schoeck

Psalm (excerpt)

Gotthold Schwarz, baritone

Rolf Schönstedt, organ

on 01958 Thorofon CTH 2336

Felix Mendelssohn

Nicht unserm Namen, Herr (Not to us Lord)

Ruth Ziesak, soprano

Christoph Pregardien, tenor

Gotthold Schwarz, baritone

Stuttgart Chamber Chorus

Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen

Frieder Bernius, conductor

on Carus 83.204

Johann Sebastian Bach

Mass in F Major, BWV 233

Felix Mendelssohn

Verleih uns Frieden gnädiglich (Grant us peace graciously), MWV A 11

Gerlinde Sämann, soprano

Stefan Kahle, male alto

Gun Wook Lee, bass

Stefan Altner, organ

St. Thomas Boy Choir

Gewandhaus Orchestra, Leipzig

Gotthold Schwarz, conductor

Recorded by Central German Radio (MDR) in St. Thomas' Church, Leipzig, on June 8, 2018