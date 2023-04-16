A sea of deepest blue: France's Côte d'Azur
Provence, with its famous Côte d'Azur, was one of the most popular destinations in Europe in the summer of 2022. Its secluded coves, hidden beaches, and gorgeous little towns have all you need for the perfect vacation.
Cassis and the Calanques
The Cote d'Azur — named after the deep blue color of its sea — is part of France’s Mediterranean coast. It stretches from Cassis in the West to Menton in the East. The fishing port of Cassis has a pretty spectacular back garden — the Calanques National Park, with its fjord-like inlets framed by towering jagged cliffs. You can also take a boat trip there from Cassis.
Coastal Road
Those setting out along the coastal road can look forward to around 250 kilometers (155 miles) of rock formations and sandy beaches between Cassis and Menton. You can enjoy a dip in one of the countless little bays, or immerse yourself in French "joie de vivre" in local towns and villages. A beautiful seaside commune is Le Lavandou, where former French First Lady Carla Bruni owns a house.
Saint Tropez
Saint Tropez beach was the backdrop for a legendary scene in "And God Created Woman" starring Brigitte Bardot. The 1955 movie was the launching pad for her career, and also for Saint Tropez’s rapid evolution from a sleepy small town to a hang-out for the international jet set. In the summer the place bursts at the seams with celebrities, their fans, and vacationing sun-worshippers.
Saint-Raphael
The hugely varied coast with its fairytale coves is also a popular destination among watersports enthusiasts. You can only see the entire Cote d'Azur from a distance, i.e. out at sea. If you fancy that spectacle, you can book a day trip from one of the ports. That said, the harbors and marinas by the Cote d'Azur are themselves a feast for the eyes. This one (pictured) is in Saint-Raphael.
Corniche d'Or
Roads that run along and around cliffs are called “corniches” — and the Corniche d'Or between Fréjus and Mandelieu is considered one of the most beautiful routes along the Cote d'Azur. It is named after the golden color of the cliffs in the sunlight. But beware: The captivating views cause a lot of drivers to suddenly slam on the brakes.
Cannes
When it comes to Cannes, many people will first think of the famous film festival. Every year in early summer the movie world descends on the Boulevard de la Croisette, which is also host to all the major luxury hotels. The construction of the beachside strip in 1868 marked the beginning of the former fishing village’s transformation into one of European aristocracy’s favorite haunts.
Antibes
In 1946, Pablo Picasso spent three months in an old, run-down chateau in Antibes. The Spanish artist turned out a range of works in that period — paintings, sketches, tapestries and ceramics — that he would later donate to the city. They formed the basis for a museum opened in the chateau in 1966. Visitors can appreciate who and what were the chief inspirations for the pioneering painter.
Nice
The 5-kilometer-long (3 mile) beach and the Promenade des Anglais that runs along it are the chief landmark of Nice. It was built in the 19th century for wealthy winter vacationers from Britain. For a fantastic view of the old town of Nice together with beach and promenade, try the Colline du Chateau observation point.
Monaco
What sits pretty on the French Riviera but is at the same time is an independent entity? Monaco, the glamorous city-state between Nice and Menton, is the second smallest country on the planet. It is also a stop on the annual Formula One calendar. The Monaco Grand Prix sees city streets temporarily converted into a devilishly challenging racetrack.
Menton
Menton has a high proportion of French and Italian holidaymakers. A world away from the hustle and bustle of Cannes or Nice, Menton is authentic and distinctly low-key. In the winter, the picturesque town is the warmest place on the Cote d'Azur. Citrus fruits flourish particularly well here, which is celebrated every February with a lemon festival.