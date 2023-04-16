The hugely varied coast with its fairytale coves is also a popular destination among watersports enthusiasts. You can only see the entire Cote d'Azur from a distance, i.e. out at sea. If you fancy that spectacle, you can book a day trip from one of the ports. That said, the harbors and marinas by the Cote d'Azur are themselves a feast for the eyes. This one (pictured) is in Saint-Raphael.