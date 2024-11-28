A Place to Feel Safe - New Approaches in Dementia Care

What kind of environment is the right one for people with dementia? The film explores new ways to provide more appropriate care to sufferers of this disease.

Dementia is a disease that not only torments those affected, but also often puts relationships with loved ones under severe strain. 1.8 million people in Germany suffer from dementia.

Image: ZDF

It’s estimated that by 2050, that figure could rise to more than 2.8 million. The question of appropriate and, above all, humane care is becoming increasingly urgent. Most dementia sufferers are accommodated in care homes. However, this is often not the best concept, due to a shortage of skilled nursing staff and other factors. What is needed are places where people can feel safe and secure.

Image: ZDF

In this report, we meet people with first-hand experience of dementia - like Julia Bernsee, whose mother was diagnosed with the disease in 2019. Her mother was able to stay at home initially, but then Julia took her into her own home.

Image: ZDF

When her mother spent some time in a nursing home, Julia was alarmed at the realities of care in such places. This is because dementia patients are often sedated with medication. But then Julia found a new facility.



Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SUN 15.12.2024 – 00:02 UTC

SUN 15.12.2024 – 03:30 UTC

SUN 15.12.2024 – 14:30 UTC

MON 16.12.2024 – 01:15 UTC

MON 16.12.2024 – 05:02 UTC

MON 16.12.2024 – 22:30 UTC

TUE 17.12.2024 – 07:30 UTC

WED 18.12.2024 – 18:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5