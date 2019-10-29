A new season of 'Night Grooves' is more intimate than ever

A little night music, anyone?

Hosts singer and actress Stephanie Stumph and comedian Wigald Boning take you straight into their living room in the third season of Deutsche Welle's music program, Night Grooves, which starts on November 2. The show features performances by musicians from all over the world in an intimate setting.

The highlight of each episode is the couch performance, an unplugged musical performance where the show's performers sing hits live in the heart of the home.

The first episode of 'Night Grooves' features violinist Lindsey Sterling (center)

Broadcast in cooperation with regional public broadcaster MDR, the upcoming season is set to feature performances by big name stars both in and outside of Germany. These include American violinist Lindsey Stirling, who along with fellow violinist Georgi Gogow premieres a two-violin version of Leonard Cohen's classic tune "Hallelujah." Other sofa song highlights include "One Moment in Time" performed by British singer and songwriter Albert Hammond, as well as a special rendition of the Bob Dylan classic "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" by Canadian actor and singer Kiefer Sutherland, famed for his role in the television series 24.

Also in the lineup are the 1982 German Eurovision Song Contest winner Nicole, German bestselling German author Frank Schätzing (known for The Swarm) with his band Taxi Galaxi, Danish singer-songwriter Aura Dione, as well as The Strumbellas from Canada. With so many international stars, there are sure to be plenty of interesting conversations that break down cultural barriers as the season gets underway.

As in previous seasons, Night Grooves is set in the living room or in the sunroom of Schminke House in Löbau in the eastern German state of Saxony. The single family residence was designed in the 1930s by star architect Hans Scharoun.

The third season kicks off with a performance by Stirling of her song "Roundtable Rival," which has made her a social media star and garnered 220 million views on YouTube, in part thanks to the star's rousing choreographed performances. The German rock band City also helps start off the new season with a bang with "Am Fenster" ("At the window"), their hit song from their 1972 debut album.

The Night Grooves episodes will be available on dw.com/music.