 ′Night Grooves′: DW′s music talk show is back for a second season | Music | DW | 01.02.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Music

'Night Grooves': DW's music talk show is back for a second season

Spice Girl Melanie C, Kathy Sledge from disco icons Sister Sledge, as well as Soft Cell's Marc Almond are among the guest stars on the show. The second season of DW's "Night Grooves" launches on February 1.

DW Night Grooves Moderatoren Stephanie Stumph und Wigald Boning

Night Grooves hosts Stephanie Stumph and Wigald Boning also join in the fun as musicians.

Melanie C of the recently reunited Spice Girls is their guest in the first episode, along with Nico Santos, a German singer /songwriter whose song "Rooftop" was in the top 10 of the German charts for four weeks. "I've been a great fan of Melanie C since my teenage days," says Santos, who grew up on the Spanish island of Mallorca. The two are scheduled to perform an unplugged version of the Spice Girl hit "2 Become 1."

Watch video 42:35
Now live
42:35 mins.

Night Grooves with Melanie C and Nico Santos

Other artists to look forward to in season 2 include Ray Wilson (Genesis) and Marc Almond (Soft Cell) from the UK, Kathy Sledge (Sister Sledge: "We Are Family"), Sophie B. Hawkins ("Right Beside You") and Marla Glen ("Believer") from the US, German stars Max Mutzke, Sebastian Krumbiegel (Die Prinzen: "Küssen verboten") and Glasperlenspiel ("Geiles Leben"), Ghanaian-German singers Y'akoto and Ivy Quainoo as well as Irish-American musician Angelo Kelly and his family.

Iconic venue

As in its first season, Night Grooves is filmed at the famous Schminke House in Löbau in the eastern German state of Saxony. The single family residence designed in 1933 by star architect Hans Scharoun is regarded as one of the most remarkable private homes of the 20th century. No stage, no large hall — the artists perform together on a couch in the living room or in the winter garden.

The couch performances are the highlight of every Night Grooves episode. Together and live, the musicians sing hits like "Stand by Me" or the Marvin Gaye classic "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," creating veritable musical goose-bump moments. The house band The Ruffcats is also on board again, playing live along with the guests.

"After half an hour, I'd forgotten I was on TV," said ex-Genesis singer Ray Wilson.

And Melanie C was ecstatic: "What a show! A great concept with live music and terrific musicians. I felt very much at home!"

The Night Grooves episodes will be available on dw.com/music.

 

DW recommends

Welcome to Schminke House, an architectural masterpiece

Hosting private concerts by German and international music stars is no easy task. Thankfully, Deutsche Welle found Schminke House, the perfect place for its new music talk show "Night Grooves." (07.11.2017)  

WWW links

DW Music  

Audios and videos on the topic

Night Grooves with Melanie C and Nico Santos  

Stars shine on Night Grooves  

Related content

DW Arts and Culture Moderator Robin Merill (Teaser)

Arts & Culture - Thursday, January 31 01.02.2019

'Arts and Culture,' presented by Robin Merrill. In this edition: as Berlin's Humboldt Forum nears completion, we look at the controversy surrounding the city's ethnological collections. And, we take a sneak peek at the second season of DW's concert series, 'Night Grooves.'

DW Shift Videospiel Musik Konzert Tommy Tallarico

Video Game Music 24.01.2019

Music for video games is a growing if still underrated genre. Some tracks now even make it into the music charts.

DW Night Grooves Moderatorin Stephanie Stumph (Artikelbild)

Stephanie Stumph 21.12.2018

Stephanie Stumph is a multi-talented actor, host and songwriter, who also sings and dances. She can show off her skills at “Night Grooves” at the Haus Schminke in Löbau.

Advertisement

Film

film still from Who will write our history, a man standing at a table, rolling a document (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Wloch)

How secret diarists of the Warsaw Ghetto fought against Nazi lies

In her documentary "Who Will Write Our History," director Roberta Grossman pays homage to the Jewish creators of a secret archive in the Warsaw Ghetto. The film is to be released worldwide on Holocaust Remembrance Day. 

Books

Buchcover - Stella von Takis Würger (Carl Hanser Verlag GmbH & Co. KG)

Novel based on Jew 'catcher' Stella Kübler stirs controversy

It tells the fictionalized true story of a woman who gave up her fellow Jews to the Nazis. Critics have condemned the novel Stella by Takis Würger, published this week in Germany, as "Holocaust kitsch." 

Music

ABBA die Band (picture-alliance/dpa/Schilling)

International Thank You Day: How to say 'danke' in song

January 11 marks International Thank You Day. From ABBA to ZZ Top, we look at the best songs expressing gratitude and revisit the most common ways to say "danke schön" in German. 

Arts.21

Reconstruction of the Humboldt-Forum in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Humboldt Forum nears completion

As Berlin’s Humboldt Forum nears completion, curators are thinking about how to best showcase the many exhibits. We met Hartmut Dorgerloh, the director of the museum, to learn more.  

Digital Culture

DW Sendung Shift Fotobearbeitungs-Apps (DW)

Testing photo editing apps: "Picnic"

If you want to take pictures with your smartphone and quickly share beautiful photos, you need effective tools for image editing. DW Digital is testing the most popular apps. This week: "Picnic". 