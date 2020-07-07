A History of Antisemitism - Rejection: 1144 - 1791

When does a conspicuous nose, which will be used to stigmatize people of Jewish faith from then on, appear for the first time in medieval painting? How does this stigmatization transcend the boundaries of iconography to become the first discriminatory identifier in history? In this episode, director Jonathan Hayoun explores the creation of stereotypes and clichés, and their consequences: from the first "Jewish nose" in Christian painting to the expulsion of Jews from the great kingdoms of Europe and the stereotype of the "rich usurer."

In kingdoms whose Jewish populations were no longer present, a paradoxical new phenomenon developed: an antisemitism without Jews. In certain regions where Jewish people had long ceased to live, antisemitism flourished. In the Spain of the Inquisition, the Marranos - Jews who had been forced to convert to Christianity - were oppressed. They initially found refuge in Eastern Europe, until anti-Jewish images became more popular and myths of ritual murder spread in Poland. The conclusion of this episode is the French Revolution of 1789, which forever changed the fate of Jewish people.



