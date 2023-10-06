  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Ukraine
Bavarian elections
Society

A Colombian slum fights to change its image

October 6, 2023

In Colombia, Siloé is a synonym for violence and drug trafficking. The neighborhood in the sprawing city of Cali is seen as one of the country's most dangerous slums. But residents are trying to change that image.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XDZF
Magazin Global Us | Kolumbien Siloé
Image: DW

 

Also on Global Us:

 

Magazin Global Us | Taiwan Inseln
Image: ZDF

In China's crosshairs: Taiwan's Matsu Islands

The Matsu Islands lie directly off the Chinese mainland, but belong to Taiwan. Beijing is threatening to use military force to take Taiwan, which it claims as its territory. The islanders don't want to live under Chinese rule.

 

 

 

Magazin Global Us | Uganda
Image: DW

Uganda: Green energy from farm waste

The power supply is often poor or non-existent in rural Africa. Producing energy yourself is one solution. In northern Uganda, a small power plant runs on farm waste, supplying households and businesses with renewable energy.

 

 

 

Magazin Global Us | Regenwürmer – Wurmkompost
Image: DW

Regenerating soil with earthworms

Some 40 percent of the world's soil is degraded. Its nutrients are being destroyed by monocultures, artificial fertilizers and toxins. Earthworms can help. They turn animal dung into ideal compost, regenerating the soil.

 

 

 

Magazin Global Us | Teen Tunesien
Image: DW

Global Teen: Tunisia

Mariem lives in Bou-Mhel, a suburb of the Tunisian capital, Tunis. In her free time, she likes to read, write stories and draw.

 

 

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 09.10.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 09.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 09.10.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 09.10.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 10.10.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 11.10.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 11.10.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 12.10.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 13.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 13.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire at a site struck by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip
Live

Israel: EU suspends all aid payments to Palestinians

ConflictsOctober 9, 2023
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A view of several empty nooses hanging against a darkening sky, with a row of silhouettes of people standing in the background

Why do some African countries still have the death penalty?

Why do some African countries still have the death penalty?

Human RightsOctober 9, 202301:19 min
More from Africa

Asia

Afghan residents sit at a damaged house after earthquake in Sarbuland village of Zendeh Jan, district of Herat province, on October 7,2023.

Afghanistan earthquakes kill more than 2,000, Taliban says

Afghanistan earthquakes kill more than 2,000, Taliban says

CatastropheOctober 8, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

Landtagswahl Hessen - Wahlparty CDU | Boris Rhein

German conservatives win in two state elections

German conservatives win in two state elections

PoliticsOctober 9, 202302:13 min
More from Germany

Europe

external

Poland: How the PiS changed the town where 90% vote for them

Poland: How the PiS changed the town where 90% vote for them

PoliticsOctober 9, 202303:24 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Two men make their way through banana plants in one of the giant greenhouse in Morocco

EU-Maghreb ties: Reversing the old power asymmetry

EU-Maghreb ties: Reversing the old power asymmetry

PoliticsOctober 7, 2023
More from Middle East

Latin America

A monarch butterfly sits on a branch of a tree at El Rosario sanctuary

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

How do monarch butterflies fly so far?

ScienceOctober 7, 202301:56 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage