A Colombian slum fights to change its image

In Colombia, Siloé is a synonym for violence and drug trafficking. The neighborhood in the sprawing city of Cali is seen as one of the country's most dangerous slums. But residents are trying to change that image.

Also on Global Us:

Image: ZDF

In China's crosshairs: Taiwan's Matsu Islands

The Matsu Islands lie directly off the Chinese mainland, but belong to Taiwan. Beijing is threatening to use military force to take Taiwan, which it claims as its territory. The islanders don't want to live under Chinese rule.

Image: DW

Uganda: Green energy from farm waste

The power supply is often poor or non-existent in rural Africa. Producing energy yourself is one solution. In northern Uganda, a small power plant runs on farm waste, supplying households and businesses with renewable energy.

Image: DW

Regenerating soil with earthworms

Some 40 percent of the world's soil is degraded. Its nutrients are being destroyed by monocultures, artificial fertilizers and toxins. Earthworms can help. They turn animal dung into ideal compost, regenerating the soil.

Image: DW

Global Teen: Tunisia

Mariem lives in Bou-Mhel, a suburb of the Tunisian capital, Tunis. In her free time, she likes to read, write stories and draw.

