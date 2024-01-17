  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
World Economic Forum
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nature and EnvironmentIndia

A 'cash for trash' model in Tamil Nadu proves successful

Ashaly P Joy
January 17, 2024

A project in a town in Tamil Nadu pays six rupees for a kilogram of garbage. Dubbed the 'Garbage Bank', it incentivizes people to separate their trash and donate it, contributing to a circular economy in the process.

https://p.dw.com/p/4b98w
Skip next section Similar stories from India

Similar stories from India

Eco India Calotropis

Making wool from a wayside shrub

An Indian fabric maker has discovered a zero-waste solution in his own backyard, making wool from a weed.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 30, 202105:34 min
Eco India - A palmyra tree in India

Tamil Nadu's palmyra palms are more than trees

Tamil Nadu's palmyra palms are threatened and environmentalists and traditional tree climbers are looking for solutions.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 26, 202105:52 min
DW Sendung Made in Germany | Kohle

Displacement through mining

Indigenous communities in India's mining belt are suffering the fallout of opencast mining.
BusinessDecember 7, 202109:12 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from Asia

More on Nature and Environment from Asia

Bhutan Wasserkrise Schülerinnen der Central School in Tsirangtoe

Water worries in Bhutan

Bhutan is feeling the effects of climate change, but is fighting the water crisis with bold ideas.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 1, 202206:35 min
A woman holds a tray of seedlings in a tree nursery

100 million trees for Borneo

On Borneo, many forests have been cut down. The 100 Million Trees project brings woodlands back.
Nature and EnvironmentMay 28, 202206:01 min
Skip next section More on Nature and Environment from around the world

More on Nature and Environment from around the world

A firefighter extinguishes the fire in a burning car in a parking lot

Fact check: Myths about electric vehicles busted

Some people still hesitate to buy electric cars. We take a look at the five most popular myths about EVs.
Nature and EnvironmentDecember 4, 202308:21 min
A hand holds a sieve filled with microplastic particles taken from the ocean

Can the problem of plastic pollution ever be solved?

Microplastic particles are a threat to the environment and human health. The problem: nobody can agree on a solution.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 18, 202302:40 min
Kenyan workers pick plastic waste in a river in Nairobi

How African nations are combating plastic pollution crisis

Some African nations are already spearheading efforts for a plastic-free continent as a UN treaty stalls.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 16, 202301:28 min
Show more