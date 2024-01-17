A 'cash for trash' model in Tamil Nadu proves successful

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaA 'cash for trash' model in Tamil Nadu proves successfulTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndiaAshaly P Joy01/17/2024January 17, 2024A project in a town in Tamil Nadu pays six rupees for a kilogram of garbage. Dubbed the 'Garbage Bank', it incentivizes people to separate their trash and donate it, contributing to a circular economy in the process.https://p.dw.com/p/4b98wAdvertisement