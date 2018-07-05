A captain's house in Estonia  

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Architect Ülar Mark's weekend home is anything but modern minimalism. His renovation of a captain's house lies on the Baltic Coast in Estonia's Lahemaa National Park. It's an ode to the joys of decorating with color.
