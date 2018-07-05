 A captain′s house in Estonia | euromaxx deluxe | DW | 05.07.2018

euromaxx deluxe

A captain's house in Estonia

Architect Ülar Mark's weekend home is anything but modern minimalism. His renovation of a captain's house lies on the Baltic Coast in Estonia's Lahemaa National Park. It's an ode to the joys of decorating with color.

A captain's house in Estonia

   

A captain's house in Estonia  

