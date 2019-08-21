 8 vegetables Germans love that you might never have tasted | Meet the Germans | DW | 21.08.2019

Meet the Germans

8 vegetables Germans love that you might never have tasted

German supermarkets and farmer's markets can be a challenge for newcomers to the country. If Germans are fans of black salsify or kohlrabi, foreigners might not have a clue what are — or how to prepare them.

  • Kohlrabi (picture-alliance/S. Persch)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    Kohlrabi

    This member of the cabbage family - the name means "cabbage turnip" - is a common vegetable throughout Germany. It is mild, crisp and juicy when eaten raw, and soft and creamy when steamed and served puréed or in a sauce, soup or casserole. It's often called kohlrabi in English, too.

  • Savoy cabbage (eyetronic/Fotolia)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    Savoy cabbage

    It is emerald green and has crisp crinkly leaves, lots of vitamin C and a distinct taste. Savoy cabbage is great in soups and stews, or steamed as a side dish. What Germans call "Wirsing" is a staple at German farmers' markets and in supermarket produce aisles all year round.

  • Turnip greens (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Thissen)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    Turnip greens

    Turnip greens - "Rübstiel" in German (literally, beet stems) - are a regional specialty and are particular common in Germany's western Rhineland area and in the Netherlands. Their tender stems are chopped, steamed and mixed with potatoes or added to stews. "Rübstiel" aficionados can look forward two harvests a year - in spring and fall.

  • Wild garlic (picture-alliance/dpa/blickwinkel/H. P. Schaub)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    Wild garlic

    This member of the Allium family - known as ramsons, wild garlic, wood garlic, bear leek, or bear's garlic - is kin to onions, chives and garlic. It grows in the forest and makes an excellent pesto. It smells like garlic, and tastes like garlic. Known in German as "Bärlauch," it is very popular in Germany and can be found in anything from soups and salads to dips, quiches and cheese.

  • Black salsify (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/R. Koenig)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    Black salsify

    Black salsify is a long, slender white taproot covered with a dark skin. "Schwarzwurzel" (black root) in German, it is also known as the "poor man's asparagus" or "winter asparagus" and is a typical winter vegetable. It is served when the Germans' beloved white asparagus is not yet in season, steamed, with boiled potatoes and butter.

  • Ham, asaparagus and potatoes (Imago/Strussfoto)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    White asparagus

    The white vegetable in the photo above is actually asparagus. The green variety is more popular in other countries, but Germans love their white asparagus and anxiously await its arrival in spring, keeping a lookout in late April for the first stalks of their "white gold" to appear in stores and roadside stands.

  • Root vegetables (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Brichta)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    Parsley root

    Parsely root, which is easily confused with the slightly larger parsnips, is the third vegetable from the left, next to the black salsify. It is a winter vegetable that has been used in Europe for centuries, in soups, stews, and mixed veggie dishes. The smaller the root, the more tender it is, experts say - and it's a great source of vitamin C, too.

  • Bavarian Brotzeit (picture-alliance/chromorange/B. Jürgens)

    German vegetables that are uncommon elsewhere

    White radish

    If you ever come to Bavaria and order a typical "Brotzeit" (bread time) snack to go with your beer, you'll find a crispy white garnish, sometimes draped in elaborate twists and curls on your plate. They're called "Radi," and are a spicy white radish that is full of vitamin C and always eaten raw. The word derives from the Latin for root, "radix." Its cousin, the radish, is "Radieschen" in German.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


Beyond Bratwurst and Sauerkraut: People grocery shopping in Germany for the first time might come across various unfamiliar vegetables — white stalks, the black roots and light green bulbs — in the fresh produce section and wonder: What are Spargel, Schwarzwurzeln and Kohlrabi? 

The latter, according to Germany's Federal Center for Food (BZfE), is a typical German vegetable that is in fact consumed more in Germany than anywhere else in the world. It comes as no surprise that Germany is the world's largest kohlrabi producer: The sweet, crunchy, low-calorie and nutrient-rich cabbage turnip has been cultivated in Germany since the 16th century. 

The name of this vegetable has even made it into English, Russian and Japanese. 

Find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube or at dw.com/MeettheGermans.

Watch video 03:01

Asparagus: An ode to Germany's favorite vegetable

