'Klondike' (2022)

Maryna Er Gorbach's drama is set in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, near the Russian border, where a couple is expecting their first child. But following the shooting of the MH17 flight, war erupts in the Donbas and their house gets bombed. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and won the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury at the Berlinale.