6 cities that rejected the Olympics

Calgary's bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics is presumably finished after citizens voted "No" on Tuesday by over 56% against the city's plan to bid for the Games.

Those in the 'No' camp were jubilant at the result.

"I think that people had enough of the establishment, telling us what to do, what to think," local councillor Sean Chu said. "They tell you to spend millions, billions, it's good for you."

Calgary is just the latest city to reject the Olympics in recent history. And cities reject playing host to the games for one main reason: money.

According to an article in Business Insider, "Hosting is expensive. Every game in the last 50 years has gone over budget. The 2014 Sochi Winter Games went over its $10 billion budget by an additional $41 billion."

No wonder then, that in an era of fiscal conservatism around the world, more and more cities are saying no to the Olympics.

Here are six notable Olympic rejections in recent memory:

Innsbruck: In September of 2017, locals overwhelmingly voted against bidding for the 2026 Winter Olympics. The city was the venue of the 1964 and the 1976 Games so it was no stranger to hosting the games.

Rome: The Italian capital last hosted the games in 1960. In September of 2016, Rome passed on a re-run. Virginia Raggi, of the Five Star movement, ran for mayor on a ticket of strong opposition to a bid.

Hamburg: Local officials thought they had a lock on getting the city of Hamburg to support a bid for the 2024 summer games. Polls showed that citizens supported the bid by 64%, but when they finally put it to a vote, the electorate turned its back and said no.

Oslo: Norway last hosted the Winter Games in Lillehammer in 1994 and was seen as favorite for the 2022 edition. But in October 2014, Oslo withdrew its bid making it the fourth city after Stockholm, Lviv and Krakow, to have second thoughts.

Bern: Voters in the Swiss city in September 2002, refused to approve a SFr 22.5 million ($15 million, €13 million) bid package — money just to work on the bid — thus forcing the city to pull out of the Olympic race.

Denver: In possibly the most embarrassing moment in the history of Olympic host city competition, Colorado voters rejected hosting the 1976 Winter Olympics after Denver had been awarded the Games. Concerns cited were about the financial and environmental impact.

The environmental impact of the Olympics 2018: Olympic Games in Pyeongchang The Winter Olympics in South Korea have fueled hopes for a rapprochement between North and South Korea. But, as with almost all Olympic Games in recent years, environmental problems are also coming to light. Conservationists complain that the sports spectacle leaves irreparable damage to the environment.

The environmental impact of the Olympics Deforestation for downhill skiing For the Olympic downhill track in Jeongseon, tens of thousands of trees had to be cut down. Environmentalists were up in arms: Wangsasre birches had been there for more than 500 years, and served as a refuge for protected animal species. The activists speak of a "chainsaw massacre." Ironically, there isn't even snow in the area — artificial snow has to be used.

The environmental impact of the Olympics No (real) snow, no problem By the time the Winter Games roll around, you need snow — there is no way around that. If there is none around, organizers get snow cannons ready to cover all slopes with artificial snow. That's how it's done in Pyeongchang, because conditions there are anything but ideal for skiing. The region is on the same latitude as Sicily and has no high mountains. Winters are cold, but dry.

The environmental impact of the Olympics Sochi 2014: One huge construction site The Olympics in Sochi, Russia, had a higher environmental impact than any other Games, environmentalists have said. Deforested mountains, heavy equipment brought into nature reserves — the entire region became a construction site. For decades, the International Olympic Committee has been committed to environmental protection, but in Sochi, many critics say, no one paid attention.

The environmental impact of the Olympics Illegal dumping Wherever construction takes place, debris is sure to pile up. Rubble accumulated around Sochi, and according to activists, it was simply dumped into quarries and former nature reserves. Ordinary garbage piled up as well and made its way into water conservation areas. Residents complained that they ran out of drinking water.

The environmental impact of the Olympics Rio de Janeiro 2016: Polluted water At the Summer Games in Brazil, water-sports athletes feared for their health. The sailing competitions took place in Guanabara Bay, referred to by many as the "Cesspool." The water was filthy and full of pathogens, critics said. Even now, a year and a half after the Olympic event, environmentalists say little has changed. The difference is that the world knows about it now.

The environmental impact of the Olympics Beijing 2008: Smog everywhere The Beijing Summer Olympics made the extremely high air pollution in China a topic of conversation the world over. In the months and even days leading up to the Games, there was a thick haze over the Olympic stadium. The top floors of Beijing's skyscrapers could hardly be made out through the smog. Doctors warned of respiratory problems for athletes.

The environmental impact of the Olympics Tokyo 2020: Will things improve? The next summer Games will take place in Japan. In 2017, the water quality in Odaiba Marine Park was examined - this is where swimming and triathlon competitions will be held. The analysis found an unusually high concentration of bacteria. Organizers in Tokyo blamed the high amount of rainfall for bringing pollutants into the bay. Author: Brigitte Osterath (ibr)



