 6 books highlighted in German literary translation shortlist | Books | DW | 07.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Books

6 books highlighted in German literary translation shortlist

The shortlist for Germany's top prize for contemporary literature in translation, the Internationaler Literaturpreis, has been revealed. The list includes giants of world literature as well as fresh new voices.

Book covers by Murnane, Sarid, Danyi, Melchor, Harwicz und Cixous

The Internationaler Literaturpreis (International Literature Prize) honors every year an outstanding work of contemporary international literature that has been translated into German for the first time. The recognition rewards both the author of the original work, who will obtain a prize of €20,000 ($22,400), and its translator, who is to receive €15,000. 

The six shortlisted works were revealed on Monday evening: 

Author Helene Cixous (Imago/Leemage/S. Bassouls)

Helene Cixous is best known for her 1975 feminist essay, "The Laugh of the Medusa"

French author Helene Cixous (top picture) is on the list with Meine Homère ist tot (original title: Homère est morte, or "My Homer is dead" — not yet available in English). The writer born in 1937 is renowned as one of the early thinkers in poststructuralist feminist theory. The shortlisted book, translated by Claudia Simma, is dedicated to her mother, a midwife whose life odyssey brought her to successively live in Germany, Algeria and France, witnessing major historical events of the past century.

Matate, amor, by Argentine author Arian Harwicz, born in 1977, originally appeared in 2012. It has also been published in English translation under the title Die, My Love. The "brutal, wild book" was longlisted for the Man Booker International Prize in 2018. Dagmar Ploetz did the German translation, titled Stirb doch, Liebling.

The debut novel by Zoltan Danyi, Der Kadaverräumer ("The carcass remover") is also on the shortlist. The author, born in 1972 in Senta, former Yugoslavia, is a member of the Hungarian minority in Serbia. The work has already won a prestigious Hungarian award. The translator for the German version, Terezia Mora, is also known for her own works as an author, including  Day In Day Out. She was also the winner of the  2018 Georg Büchner Prize for German literature, considered to be the most important award in the German literary world.

Israeli author Yishai Sarid (Daniel Tchetchik)

Israeli author Yishai Sarid

Another contender for the award is Monster by Israeli author Yishai Sarid, as translated by Ruth Achlama. The novella takes the form of a fictional report written by a young historian, who explores how working as a tour guide in former Nazi extermination camps affected his perspective on the Holocaust.

Fernanda Melchor's Temporada de huracanes ("Hurricane season") was featured as one of Mexico's best novels in 2017; the writer was also listed as one of the country's top authors under 40. The fiction, investigating the disappearance of a woman known as The Witch, has been translated by Angelica Ammar into German as Saison der Wirbelstürme.

Dubbed by The Guardian "one of Australia's greatest writers you may never have heard of," Gerald Murnane, born in 1939, has been a Nobel candidate for ages. His novel Border Districts has been translated into German as Grenzberzirke by Rainer G. Schmidt. If the translation wins, there's little chance that Murnane will pick up the prize in Berlin himself, as the author avoids traveling and has never taken a plane or left Australia.

The Internationaler Literaturpreis has been awarded annually since 2009 by the Haus der Kulturen der Welt and the Foundation Elementarteilchen. The winning author–translator duo will be revealed at an awards ceremony held at the Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin on June 18.  

DW recommends

Terezia Mora wins 2018 Georg Büchner Prize for German literature

The jury praised Hungarian-born Mora for her writings that grapple with the defining topics of our day: migration, outsiders, and loss of homeland. It is one of the most prestigious prizes for German-language literature. (29.10.2018)  

Nobel literature prize for 2018 and 2019 to be awarded this year

The Swedish Academy refrained from handing out the top global literature prize last year after being roiled by a sex scandal. It will award two prizes this year, the Nobel Foundation has announced. (05.03.2019)  

Terezia Mora: 'Day In Day Out'

Mora is an astute observer of the world. Spotlighting the modern-day feelings of being uprooted and adrift, she is particularly fascinated by eccentric and mysterious men who live on the edge of society. (08.10.2018)  

Provocative moments in culture in 2018

In 2018, the cultural scene has been tumultuous: What happens to looted art? Is anti-Semitism award-worthy? How should Germany deal with the Israel boycott movement? And why does an artist shred his work? (27.12.2018)  

Related content

Comic Lucky Luke sattelt um

Lucky Luke made in Germany for the first time 03.05.2019

The "lonesome cowboy" has been riding his horse through the Wild West for more than 70 years. Now, in the first official tribute book written by a German, Berlin comic artist Mawil is giving Lucky Luke a cool new saddle.

William Shakespeare

The inexhaustible, always contemporary Shakespeare 29.04.2019

"Shakespeare and Translation" was the subject of this year's conference of the Weimar-based German Shakespeare Society. Researchers from around the world discussed the challenges of translating the literary genius.

Symbolbild Buch Bücher Lesen

8 record-breaking books for World Book Day 23.04.2019

How big is the world's smallest book? And which novel has been read the most? For UNESCO's World Book Day on April 23, we take a look at some quirky and impressive literary achievements.

Advertisement

Film

Reihe: 300 Jahre Robinson Crusoe - Verfilmungen (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

Robinson Crusoe: undaunted at 300

One of the most famous books in literary history is 300 years old. Daniel Defoe's "Robinson Crusoe" may no longer be required reading, but the story continues to inspire filmmakers to this very day.  

Arts.21

Soviet housing complex ( Erik-Jan Ouwerkerk)

Powering Westward

English has replaced Russian as the first foreign language, and people travel to the EU without a visa. Georgia, a country in upheaval, its literature: a discovery! Open and fearless, it explores the past, abysses and radical changes.  

Music

50 Jahre Bundesjugendorchester (picture-alliance/dpa/Bundesjugendorchester/S. Pfruener)

6 celebrated alumni of the National Youth Orchestra of Germany

An orchestral musician needs self-discipline, communication and musical proficiency. These qualities are useful even after leaving an orchestra. Germany's top youth orchestra has brought forth world-class stars.  

Arts.21

Reconstruction of the Humboldt-Forum in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

Humboldt Forum nears completion

As Berlin's Humboldt Forum nears completion, curators are thinking about how to best showcase the many exhibits. DW met Hartmut Dorgerloh, the director of the museum, to learn more.  

Digital Culture

Facebook - Dislike (picture alliance / dpa)

15 years on, is it time to #DeleteFacebook?

What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.  