 50-goal-man Leon Draisaitl still to decide whether to play at worlds | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

50-goal-man Leon Draisaitl still to decide whether to play at worlds

Leon Draisaitl is to announce this week whether he will play at the world ice hockey championship. Germany coach Toni Söderholm hopes he and number of other NHLers will strengthen his team for next month's tournament.

Eishockey NHL - Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers (picture-alliance/Cal Sport Media/Zuma/P. Joneleit)

Leon Draisaitl was quoted in this Monday's edition of the Welt newspaper as saying that he hadn't yet made a firm decision on whether he would play for Germany at the world championship, although it sounded like he may be leaning towards answering the call.

"I want to talk with my family about it first," the 23-year-old Draisaitl said. "It's always very special to wear the German jersey, to play for the German national team," he added, noting that he would announce his decision by the end of the week.

Draisaitl is coming off his third full season with the Edmonton Oilers and it was by far his best, having scored 50 goals and 105 points – something very few National Hockey League players ever achieve. His 50th came in Edmonton's last game of the season in Calgary on Saturday, and made him the first Oiler to hit the mark in more than three decades.

Even if Draisaitl elects not to go to this year's worlds, to be held from May 10-26 in Slovakia, Germany coach Toni Söderholm should be able to count on at least some reinforcements from the world's best league. Media reports suggest that Dominik Kahun, who is coming off a strong rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks will feature. Korbinian Holzer of the Anaheim Ducks has also declared that he will be available, while the situation regarding the Oiler's Tobias Rieder is not clear. Niko Sturm, who played his first two games for the Minnesota Wild over the past week, could also be a candidate.

Thomas Greiss and Tom Kühnhackl of the New York Islanders and Philipp Grubauer of the Colorado Avalanche could also become available later, depending on how their teams do in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

DW recommends

Germany goalie Greiss under fire over Instagram likes

Germany goalie Thomas Greiss is coming under fire for "likes" he gave to some political posts on Instagram. The German hockey association has said he will face no disciplinary action despite the media outcry. (13.05.2017)  

Leon Draisaitl becomes one of NHL's top earners

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Leon Draisaitl to an eight-year contract that will make him one of the NHL's top earners. The deal could also put him on a course to become just the fourth German to win the Stanley Cup. (17.08.2017)  

Dominik Kahun: 'Winning silver was a huge step forward for Germany'

It's been a year since Germany's ice hockey team won silver at the Winter Olympics. Since then, forward Dominik Kahun has moved on to the Chicago Blackhawks. He spoke to DW about the Olympics and the leap to the NHL. (08.02.2019)  

Toni Söderholm takes charge of German national ice hockey team

Weeks after Marco Sturm left to pursue an opportunity in the NHL, the German ice hockey team have a new coach. Finnish coach Toni Söderholm has signed a contract that will take him through the 2022 Winter Games. (21.12.2018)  

Related content

USA Eishockey NHL Dominik Kahun

Dominik Kahun: 'Winning silver was a huge step forward for Germany' 08.02.2019

It's been a year since Germany's ice hockey team won silver at the Winter Olympics. Since then, forward Dominik Kahun has moved on to the Chicago Blackhawks. He spoke to DW about the Olympics and the leap to the NHL.

Deutscher Eishockey Bund (DEB) Bundestrainer Toni SOEDERHOLM Vorstellung Toni SOEDERHOLM (Herren Bundestrainer).

Toni Söderholm takes charge of German national ice hockey team 21.12.2018

Weeks after Marco Sturm left to pursue an opportunity in the NHL, the German ice hockey team have a new coach. Finnish coach Toni Söderholm has signed a contract that will take him through the 2022 Winter Games.

Deutschland Marco Sturm

German ice hockey coach Marco Sturm quits national team 05.11.2018

Marco Sturm led the German national ice hockey team during its incredible second-place finish at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang 2018. Sturm will now be the Assistant Coach of the struggling LA Kings in the USA.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  