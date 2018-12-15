 5 European stars who truly hate Christmas | High Five | DW | 18.12.2018

High Five

5 European stars who truly hate Christmas

Some of them contributed to the romantic spirit of the Christmas season, like Hugh Grant in "Love Actually." But that doesn't mean the actor enjoys Christmas... and he's not alone.

  • Hugh Grant (Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

    5 European stars who hate Christmas

    Hugh Grant

    He's the star of one the most popular Christmas films ever, "Love Actually." Yet the actor isn't really passionate about romantic celebrations of the annual feast. He apparently often spends his Christmas holidays in Muslim countries to avoid the entire stress. He's often accompanied by his father, who also hates Christmas.

  • Noel Gallagher (Getty Images/M. Metcalfe)

    5 European stars who hate Christmas

    Noel Gallagher

    The former Oasis band member has never been renowned for his good mood. It's therefore no wonder then that he hates Christmas, even though he's called Noel — the French name for the celebration. Instead of baking cookies, the British musician eats a bag of chips that day. And he has apparently told his daughter the truth about Santa Claus at a very young age.

  • Marion Cotillard (picture alliance/dpa/Shootpix)

    5 European stars who hate Christmas

    Marion Cotillard

    The French actress is deeply opposed to the Christmas ritual of gift-giving. She's simply not a Christmas person, she once revealed in an interview. She already felt that way as a child. Even though her mother wanted to give her something, the young Marion simply wouldn't have any wishes.

  • Karl Lagerfeld (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Seidel)

    5 European stars who hate Christmas

    Karl Lagerfeld

    Those who know the German fashion legend will not be surprised to find out that he's against kitsch. He doesn't celebrate Christmas at all, he said in an interview with the weekly Welt am Sonntag. He does, however, set up a Christmas tree with silver baubles and real candles, as they remind him of his childhood.

  • Bob Geldof (Getty Images/C. McQuillan)

    5 European stars who hate Christmas

    Bob Geldof

    He signed the best-selling hit "Do They Know It's Christmas?" in 1984. The song aimed to raise money for Ethiopia. Now, over 30 years later, the song is still an evergreen — and pure torture for Bob Geldof when he hears it in public spaces. He once told the UK's Daily Mail that he considers it one of the worst songs ever.

    Author: Antje Binder (eg)


Are you among the people who get excited days before Christmas, and plan in detail how you will celebrate with your loved ones? Or do you belong to the category of people who view the whole thing as humbug? If you're among the latter, you're not alone. A survey found out that 15 per cent of all Germans see Christmas as the most stressful time of the year.

Every year, the same kitsch decorations appear throughout the city, reminding people that they should get down to buying presents soon. On average, Germans spend €465 ($570) on gifts. And most of the time, the people receiving those presents do not really want or need any of those things. About 25 per cent of the people surveyed said that Christmas comes with too many expectations.

Those who want to avoid the whole fuss might choose to keep working or take a holiday abroad — ideally somewhere warm.

Many stars do the same thing. Check out our High Five gallery to find out which ones.

 

