5 European stars who truly hate Christmas

Some of them contributed to the romantic spirit of the Christmas season, like Hugh Grant in "Love Actually." But that doesn't mean the actor enjoys Christmas... and he's not alone.
Are you among the people who get excited days before Christmas, and plan in detail how you will celebrate with your loved ones? Or do you belong to the category of people who view the whole thing as humbug? If you're among the latter, you're not alone. A survey found out that 15 per cent of all Germans see Christmas as the most stressful time of the year.
Every year, the same kitsch decorations appear throughout the city, reminding people that they should get down to buying presents soon. On average, Germans spend €465 ($570) on gifts. And most of the time, the people receiving those presents do not really want or need any of those things. About 25 per cent of the people surveyed said that Christmas comes with too many expectations.
Those who want to avoid the whole fuss might choose to keep working or take a holiday abroad — ideally somewhere warm.
Many stars do the same thing. Check out our High Five gallery to find out which ones.
Towels are just the beginning. Some hotel guests, it seems, book a room with the intention of removing large objects from it. But how they manage to get TVs out without getting caught remains a mystery. (05.12.2017)
Berlin has become a popular destination for filmmakers - even for movies that aren't set in Germany. Here are a handful of other locations that Berlin has been dressed up as on camera. (19.09.2017)
Hollywood is their home, but worldwide fame was merely a dream to their ancestors. Many celebrities have connections to Germany and some even speak a bit of German, like Leonardo DiCaprio. (07.11.2017)
Birthdays, jubilees or official visits — the queen is constantly showered with presents. Elizabeth II has been on the throne so long, by now, her collection of gifts contains some oddities indeed. (14.11.2017)