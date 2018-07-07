 5 celebrities with trademark hairstyles | Lifestyle | DW | 10.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

High Five

5 celebrities with trademark hairstyles

While some celebrities constantly experiment with their appearance, others keep a life-long loyalty to their style, developing a real trademark look.

  • Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands (Reuters)

    High Five: 5 celebrities with trademark hairstyles

    Princess Beatrix

    Oh how we would love to see the former Queen of the Netherlands right after waking up in the morning. Ever since her wedding in 1966, Princess Beatrix has only been seen in her hooded hairstyle. The Dutch affectionately call the look the "het Beatrixkapsel" (the Beatrix Crown). To get the look, only hair curlers and a lot of hairspray are necessary.

  • Rod Stewart wearing a red leather jacket in 1984 (Imago/ZUMA Press)

    High Five: 5 celebrities with trademark hairstyles

    Rod Stewart

    Even after 50 years in music, Rod Stewart's hairstyle hasn't changed: bottle blonde, yucky and a bit of what the Germans call Vokuhila (short front, long back, aka the mullet). The look is just as important to Stewart's image as the voice. Every hairdresser in the world knows what you're after when you order a "rod," he writes in his autobiography. He's probably right.

  • Mireille Mathieu (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress/C. Niehaus)

    High Five: 5 celebrities with trademark hairstyles

    Mireille Mathieu

    Wearing probably the most successful bob of all time, French singer Mireille Mathieu has committed to a hair cut every six to eight weeks, she once said. The bangs even more frequently. It's a style that Mathieu hasn't changed since the seventies. She once told the German daily Die Welt that it was more than just a trademark, Along with her voice, it's her greatest asset, she said.

  • Donatella Versace at a fashion show (Getty Images/AFP/M. Medina)

    High Five: 5 celebrities with trademark hairstyles

    Donatella Versace

    The hair length may vary but the color remains: bleach blond. The Italian fashion designer owes the look to her brother Gianni Versace, who is said to have been a fan of Patty Pravo, an Italian singer known for her straight blond hair. At eleven, Donatella took on this look and has not changed it since (even though she has been known to wear a wig for some time now).

  • Karl Lagerfeld side profile (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Seidel)

    High Five: 5 celebrities with trademark hairstyles

    Karl Lagerfeld

    The fashion designer speaks surprisingly pragmatically about his iconic hairstyle, saying the ponytail is a look that is extremely easy to care for. Tied up quickly, it doesn't lose shape quickly. The recipe, which has proven itself since 1976, is to wash the hair just once every two weeks; in between there is dry shampoo.

    Author: Antje Binder (ct)


  • Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands (Reuters)

    High Five: 5 celebrities with trademark hairstyles

    Princess Beatrix

    Oh how we would love to see the former Queen of the Netherlands right after waking up in the morning. Ever since her wedding in 1966, Princess Beatrix has only been seen in her hooded hairstyle. The Dutch affectionately call the look the "het Beatrixkapsel" (the Beatrix Crown). To get the look, only hair curlers and a lot of hairspray are necessary.

  • Rod Stewart wearing a red leather jacket in 1984 (Imago/ZUMA Press)

    High Five: 5 celebrities with trademark hairstyles

    Rod Stewart

    Even after 50 years in music, Rod Stewart's hairstyle hasn't changed: bottle blonde, yucky and a bit of what the Germans call Vokuhila (short front, long back, aka the mullet). The look is just as important to Stewart's image as the voice. Every hairdresser in the world knows what you're after when you order a "rod," he writes in his autobiography. He's probably right.

  • Mireille Mathieu (picture-alliance/Geisler-Fotopress/C. Niehaus)

    High Five: 5 celebrities with trademark hairstyles

    Mireille Mathieu

    Wearing probably the most successful bob of all time, French singer Mireille Mathieu has committed to a hair cut every six to eight weeks, she once said. The bangs even more frequently. It's a style that Mathieu hasn't changed since the seventies. She once told the German daily Die Welt that it was more than just a trademark, Along with her voice, it's her greatest asset, she said.

  • Donatella Versace at a fashion show (Getty Images/AFP/M. Medina)

    High Five: 5 celebrities with trademark hairstyles

    Donatella Versace

    The hair length may vary but the color remains: bleach blond. The Italian fashion designer owes the look to her brother Gianni Versace, who is said to have been a fan of Patty Pravo, an Italian singer known for her straight blond hair. At eleven, Donatella took on this look and has not changed it since (even though she has been known to wear a wig for some time now).

  • Karl Lagerfeld side profile (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Seidel)

    High Five: 5 celebrities with trademark hairstyles

    Karl Lagerfeld

    The fashion designer speaks surprisingly pragmatically about his iconic hairstyle, saying the ponytail is a look that is extremely easy to care for. Tied up quickly, it doesn't lose shape quickly. The recipe, which has proven itself since 1976, is to wash the hair just once every two weeks; in between there is dry shampoo.

    Author: Antje Binder (ct)


Hairstyles are not just an expression of your personality. They also showcase the latest in fashion and style and come with a certain recognition factor – especially when celebrities are the ones wearing them. While Lady Gaga or Katy Perry might attract attention for their ever-changing and spectacular hairstyles, others favor continuity.

For example, Amy Winehouse was known for her "beehive" hairstyle. A back comb combined with oodles of hair spray, the towering hair grows to be nearly larger than a person's head. "The more insecure I feel, the bigger my hair has to be," the singer once said in an interview.

Even Donald Trump's hair has become iconic – that, along with his skin color. The head coach of Germany's men's national football team, Jogi Löw, would probably be unrecognizable without his trademark mop-top.

These are just a few celebrities who have, either deliberately or unintentionally, turned their hairstyle into a trademark. Here are five more European hairstyle icons in our High Five Ranking.

 

DW recommends

High Five: 5 bizarre nicknames you wouldn't suspect are used for Queen Elizabeth

The British monarch is also a great-grandma and a wife, which is why the queen doesn't only have official names and titles, but also different unsuspected nicknames. (17.04.2018)  

High Five: 5 great musicians who are astonishingly bad at acting

While some A-list actors can hold a tune, pop stars have tried acting with often cringeworthy results. From Sting to Serge Gainsbourg and Nena, here are five comically bad big screen performances by musicians. (21.02.2018)  

High Five: 5 celebrities with trademark hairstyles

Whether it's the iron bob or the blonde mullet, some hairstyles have become more iconic than the celebrities who wear them. A look at five of these trademark styles. (10.07.2018)  

High Five: 5 statues of European celebrities that don't look quite right

A statue for someone famous is supposed to be an honor. In some cases, something goes horribly wrong. (10.01.2018)  

Related content

Mireille Mathieu

High Five: 5 celebrities with trademark hairstyles 10.07.2018

Whether it's the iron bob or the blonde mullet, some hairstyles have become more iconic than the celebrities who wear them. A look at five of these trademark styles.

Teledisco in Berlin (Foto: dpa)

High Five: Unusual places to party 05.06.2018

Partying in nightclubs is so last year. What's in now is to celebrate whenever you like – and above all, wherever you like!

Teledisko in Berlin

High Five: 5 unusual party locations 05.06.2018

Dancing in a disco, boozing in a bar? How boring! Nowadays, partygoers aren't satisfied with just any old party at your standard locale. They want to celebrate whenever they want, wherever they want!

ADVERTISEMENT
KINO YUNG (Deutschfilm)

No FOMO: Young German Cinema!

A new generation of young German directors is making raw films about partying underage Berlin girls or overwhelmed nerds. The movies depict lives caught between drugs, clubs, friendships - and questionable sexual experiences.  

Thilo Sarrazin (picture-alliance/dpa)

Germany's Thilo Sarrazin in court over controversial book on Islam

His controversial views have stirred much debate in Germany. Now Thilo Sarrazin has written a new book about Islam – and is battling his erstwhile publisher in court over it. 

Bildergalerie Deutsche Bands Neu! Kraut (Peter Lindbergh)

1968 and music: Krautrock

Krautrock was musical experimentation in its purest form. For late-1960s' West German rockers, it was a psychedelic call to freedom. Bands like Tangerine Dream, Can and early Kraftwerk defined a generation. Now they've been rediscovered. 

Thailand Rettungsaktion für eine Jungen-Fußballmannschaft in der Tham Luang Höhle (Reuters)

Thailand plans extra security measures at "world famous" cave

Thailand's prime minister said on Tuesday extra precautions would have be implemented to safeguard tourists who want to visit a cave where 12 boys and their soccer coach were trapped for more than two weeks.  

DW Sarah Willis | Dirigent Gustavo Dudamel & José Antonio Abreu (The Gustavo Dudamel Foundation)

Sarah's Music - A Mi Maestro

Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel dedicates a concert to his mentor, Maestro José Antonio Abreu. To celebrate this inspiring man, musicians from all over the world have gathered in Santiago de Chile for this very special concert. 