"360° Open House - London"

Whether it’s a loft in the city, a house by the sea or a cottage in the mountains, "360° Open Houser" presents excellent architecture, creative interior ideas and the people living inside – all over the continent.

360° Open House: Sian Zeng

Wallpaper with a story to tell

London-based designer Sian Zeng creates stunning wallpapers, decorating them with paintbrushes and real colors. They are a hit with customers across the globe. And also adorn some walls in her own apartment.

Sian’s home combines modern Scandinavian design and classical furniture.

The interior design expert, who was born in China and grew up in Hungary, loves to mix and match. In 2016, 35-year-old Sian and her husband moved into 72 square meter condo in south London’s Kidbrooke Village. They have a bedroom, a study, a bathroom and large eat-in kitchen.

Thanks to huge windows in the kitchen, Sian has plenty of plants growing there. And it’s cloud-themed wallpaper makes for a comfy atmosphere that will put you at ease. Outside, there is lots of space for vines, flowers and herbs of all kinds to grow. And the couple’s patio, which spans almost the entire length of the apartment, affords a great view over London.

Sian’s studio, where she creates her unique wallpapers, is located about five kilometers from their home. One of her best known products is magnetic wallpaper. Customers can get specially designed magnets and speech bubbles, and thereby customize the look of their walls.

So come on in, and find Sian's favorite place!

See which room boasts her very own "Tropical Bloom" wallpaper depicting little beetles crawling through a verdant jungle. You don't need to download an app, you can enjoy the 360º experience conveniently in your browser (Chrome and Firefox!).

How it works

1. Click on the play icon of the 360º experience.

2. Connect headphones, turn on the sound.

Experience 360º via

a. Magic Windows Mode on your PC or Smartphone

b. Click on the Cardboard icon and insert your smartphone into the cardboard.

c. Click on the Cardboard icon and connect your VR glasses (Oculus or HTC Vive).