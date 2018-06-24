 11 German expressions you need for the summer | Meet the Germans | DW | 27.06.2018

Meet the Germans

11 German expressions you need for the summer

It's summer in Germany. That means people go on vacation, jump into their local pool and enjoy the warm sun. Here are 11 German words you might hear often this time of year.

  • Woman with a laptop on the beach, Copyright: Sergey Peterman/Fotolia

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Urlaubsreif

    After months of hard work, you're more than ready for a vacation. In German, you would literally be "vacation ripe." Quick, get that bikini on before you start feeling like a plump tomato. And if you really need a break from the office, then it's probably best to leave that laptop at home.

  • Airplane taking off, Copyright: picture-alliance/Chromorange/C. Bodlaj

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Fernweh / Heimweh

    Do you suffer from "distance pain"? That means you want to travel to a far-off land so badly it hurts. Germans are known for being world travel champs (though the Chinese surpassed them in 2012), but what happens when you're abroad and miss your mom's homemade sauerkraut? Then you have Heimweh: "home pain," or homesickness.

  • Tourist resort on Crete, Greece, Copyright: picture-alliance/zb/A. Lander

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    All-In Urlaub

    Vacation time is relaxing when you don't have to cook - and don't even have to go to the trouble of looking for a restaurant. When all your meals (and often drinks) are included in your one-price resort stay, it's called an All-In Urlaub, or all-inclusive vacation. While Germans otherwise love long words, they often shorten English terms. The German term Pauschalurlaub is also commonly used here.

  • Traveler with a stomach ache, Copyright: Imago

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Reiserücktrittsversicherung

    In many ways, Germans like to play things safe and be prepared. If you want to book a vacation early, but there's a chance something might come up - like an illness or a political crisis in your destination country — it's a good idea to buy insurance that will guarantee a refund if you cancel. The German word for that is a real tongue twister that literally means "travel withdrawal insurance."

  • Traffic jam near Cologne, Copyright: picture alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Stau

    Germany's 16 states stagger their schools' six-week summer breaks so that the entire country isn't traveling all at once during the summer months. But traffic jams — Stau — still tend to break out on the first and last weekend of each state's school break. It's a good idea to travel mid-week. Since fewer people commute to work in the summer, the city roads are noticeably clearer then.

  • Wörlitz Park near Dessau, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Sommerfrische

    Meaning "summer freshness," Sommerfrische is a more or less outdated term from the 19th century. In their German dictionary, the Brothers Grimm defined it as the desire of urban dwellers to flee to the countryside for a refreshing break during the summer months. That was a common practice among the nobility of the time. Back then, sewage systems were lacking, making cities less fresh in the heat.

  • Borneo orangutan in Indonesia, Copyright: picture-alliance/WILDLIFE

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Affenhitze

    It's so hot outside that you're sweating like a pig. In that situation, Germans would put another animal into the mix: an ape. This Borneo orangutan in Indonesia seems to be dealing with the Affenhitze ("ape heat") quite well by finding a shady spot in the treetops.

  • Beach chairs on Usedom, Copyright: picture-alliance/dpa/J. Büttner

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Sonnenstich

    If you can't find shelter in a tree like an ape, then you'd better find another shady spot. Otherwise you risk getting a "sun sting," or a Sonnenstich. Symptoms include dizziness, fatigue, dehydration and the inability to think straight. These chairs, which are typical for Germany's northern beaches, are intended to block the wind — but on particularly warm days, they'll also prevent a sunstroke.

  • Boy jumping into a pool, Copyright: picture-alliance/ZB/J. Woitas

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Freibad

    There are some 7,000 public swimming pools in Germany and over half of them are so-called "free pool" — Freibäder. No, they're not free of charge; they're dubbed "free" because they located outdoors rather than in a hall (Hallenbad). While indoor pools are open all year, the Freibad is particularly popular during the summer months.

  • Pickles, Copyright: picture-alliance/Andreas Franke

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Sauregurkenzeit

    Summer is "pickle time" — or Sauregurkenzeit in Germany. No, people here don't eat more pickles this time of year. Instead, the term dates back to the 18th century when it referred to times when food was scarce and pickles were all that was left. Later it was adapted to refer to times with little work. With parliament out of session, journalists in particular often call summer Sauregurkenzeit.

  • Fall jogger, Copyright: Matthias Rietschel/dapd

    11 German expressions you need for the summer

    Altweibersommer

    Wouldn't it be wonderful if summer lasted forever? Some years early fall brings a stretch of sunny days, too. What we'd call Indian summer in English is Altweibersommer in German. At first glance, the term literally seems to mean "old hag summer," but "weiber" is more likely derived from the word for weave, refering to the spider webs that become more prevalent as summer merges into autumn.

    Author: Kate Müser


Whether you're planning the vacation of a lifetime, relaxing at the local pool or retreating to your summer residence, the mid-year months are a time to enjoy balmy weather and work a bit less. For German expressions to get you through the season, click through the gallery above.

How can you tell summer has arrived in Germany? Click through the gallery below to find out. For more about German culture, language and lifestyle, visit dw.com/meetthegermans

  • Eis Waffel Schokolade Erdbeere Vanille

    8 ways you know it's summer in Germany

    Grown-ups eat ice cream cones

    In Germany, most ice cream shops are only open during the warmer months of the year. When the first rays of sunshine appear, nearly everyone walking through town only has one hand free; the other is gripping a cone full of the sweet stuff. While in some countries cones may be reserved for kids, many German adults stay young by ordering their ice cream in what's called a Hörnchen, Waffel or Tüte.

  • Symbolbild Fliegenwinzling Stubenfliege

    8 ways you know it's summer in Germany

    There are flies in your apartment

    Germans are notorious for their phobia of stuffy rooms, which means they are constantly opening the window no matter how wet and cold it is outside. Warm weather means more windows stay open even longer. After all, air conditioning is rare in this country where hot days can practically be counted on one hand. It's a pity, then, that window screens are just as rare, because flies sure aren't.

  • Symbolbild Stau in Deutschland Richtung Norden

    8 ways you know it's summer in Germany

    There is traffic at the wrong times

    Germany's 16 states rotate the start of their six-week summer school break so the country's Autobahn doesn't get clogged when families take off. But that doesn't quite work. Even though Germans are not having enough children to increase the population, everyone, it seems, has school-aged kids. So you need to calculate extra time when traveling on weekends. But during the week streets are empty.

  • Bildgalerie Tajkooh Berg im Iran

    8 ways you know it's summer in Germany

    Everyone wears pants with zippers

    "There's no bad weather, there's only the wrong clothing," goes a wise German saying. For those who don't want to miss out on outdoor activities despite Germany's finicky summer weather, there's one solution: pants with zippers that can be shortened when the mercury rises. Since they're so practical, many Germans can be spotted wearing them during their entire summer vacation.

  • Hitzerekord Symbolbild Thermometer

    8 ways you know it's summer in Germany

    People complain about the heat

    Germans are known for being quick to complain, and if you lived with the German weather you would be, too. But since average summer temperatures in Germany hardly reach 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees F), you'd think people would jump for joy when thermometers do finally climb to 25 or 28 degrees - or even higher. But it's then that the real chorus of complaints begins: "It's so hot!"

  • Hitzewelle in Deutschland

    8 ways you know it's summer in Germany

    Schools and workplaces send people home

    Instead of installing precautionary A/C units for the rare event of amazing weather, German schools and workplaces declare "hitzefrei" (literally, heat free) when temperatures climb to unbearable levels. In some cases, workers are sent home when their workplace exceeds 26 degrees Celcius. In schools, the limit varies by state. Those already on vacation don't get to make up the extra free day.

  • Freibäder in Deutschland

    8 ways you know it's summer in Germany

    Public pools are overflowing

    That Germans love to swim is evident in the extraordinary number of public pools found in every city. There are two types: indoor and outdoor. The latter follow a schedule similar to the ice cream shops, so they are taken advantage of during the short summer season. Private backyard pools are a rare luxury. When you're at the public pool, just be sure to warn the masses before you dive in.

  • Symbolbild Billigreisen Urlaub

    8 ways you know it's summer in Germany

    Travel agencies are booming

    Germans value their vacation time - after all, most have six weeks per year - and don't want to leave anything to chance. That's why it's common for people to book all-inclusive stays at sunny destinations in Spain, Turkey or Italy. Breakfast, lunch and dinner (German-style) are included. It's not hard to find last-minute discounts, but beware: You don't alway get what you see in the catalogue.

    Author: Kate Müser


Meet the Germans  

8 ways you know it's summer in Germany

Since the sun doesn't always shine during the summer in Germany, here are other ways to identify the best season of the year. (05.07.2016)  

Original illustrations of our favorite German proverbs

Did you know that devils eat flies and weeds never wilt? Test your knowledge of famous German proverbs with DW's original collection of illustrations, updated each week. (04.05.2016)  

10 things you won't find at a German grill party

Want to grill like a German? Then bury your clichés. Germans probably don't throw BBQ parties like you think they do. Here are 10 things to stay clear of when throwing the perfect German grill party. (14.07.2016)  

8 German expressions that will change the way you see nature

The German language is full of odd expressions. These were inspired by Mother Nature. (14.01.2016)  

11 German expressions you need for the summer  

8 ways you know it's summer in Germany  

