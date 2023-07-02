10 museums opening in 2023
From the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo to the International African American Museum in South Carolina, 2023 is a year of spectacular museum openings. Here are 10 of them.
The Grand Egyptian Museum, Cairo, Egypt
Work on the Great Egyptian Museum near the famous Great Pyramid of Giza has been underway for 20 years. It was scheduled for a partial opening in 2020, but the date was then postponed to 2023. Once it does open its doors, however, it will be the largest archaeological museum in the world, covering 50 hectares and housing around 100,000 objects — including artifacts from Tutankhamun's tomb.
International African American Museum, Charleston, USA
Millions of Africans were captured and forced across the Atlantic, arriving on ships that docked at Gadsden's Wharf in Charleston, South Carolina, and forced into slavery. Their stories are told in the exhibition rooms of this museum, which will open in summer. Additionally, the museum's Center for Family History is dedicated to the study and advancement of African American genealogy.
Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education and Innovation, New York, USA
The American Museum of Natural History in New York is expanding. The new 22,000-square-meter (230,000-sq-ft) extension features, among other facilities, the "Insectarium," devoted to bugs, and the "Vivarium," where people can mingle with live butterflies. The rounded, cave-like structure was designed by architecture firm Studio Gang and is slated to open at the end of 2023.
Robot Science Museum (RAIM), Seoul, South Korea
The spectacular new building, partly built by robots, aims to showcase the technology of the future. RAIM is all about augmented and virtual reality, holography, artificial intelligence, robotics and much more. The museum sees itself as an interface between research, culture and business. It is scheduled to open at the end of 2023, but it's still unclear whether or not the deadline can be met.
Museum of Art and Photography, Bengaluru, India
Bengaluru is India's third-largest city after Mumbai and Delhi. In February, the city's museum district will have a new state-of-the-art venue: The Museum of Art and Photography. The private museum focuses on Indian art and photography from the 12th century to the present and will exhibit over 60,000 works.
The Manchester Museum, Manchester, England
The neo-Gothic Manchester Museum, founded in 1867, has been given a modern extension to house changing special exhibitions. The upper floor has been remodeled, too, so visitors will have plenty to explore. The museum houses around 4.5 million objects from the natural sciences, anthropology and archaeology and will open its doors again on February 18.
New National Portrait Gallery, London, England
On June 22, the National Portrait Gallery in London reopens its doors after the most extensive restoration in its history. "Inspiring People" was the motto for the revamp of the exhibition spaces, which present art from the Tudor period to the present day. An exhibition of photographs by Yevonde kicks off the reopening, followed by photos of The Beatles taken by Sir Paul McCartney on June 28.
Scottish National Gallery, Edinburgh, Scotland
The neoclassical Scottish National Gallery opened in 1859, so it's not a new museum per se, but it has been remodeled as of 2019 to increase exhibition space. A new wing, scheduled to open in the summer, faces Princes Street Gardens and creates a new visitor experience by featuring more works, including some by Scottish painters William McTaggart and Anne Redpath.
Istanbul Modern, Istanbul, Turkey
Istanbul's Museum of Modern Art is moving to a new location in the trendy neighborhood of Karaköy in a building designed by star architect Renzo Piano. Scheduled to open this year, it will be part of Galataport, an urban redevelopment concept for the port complex, and will focus primarily on works by Turkish artists. It will hold exhibitions, a library, a cinema and event spaces.
Maison Gainsbourg, Paris, France
At some point in 2023, the Parisian house on Rue de Verneuil where French musician and writer Serge Gainsbourg lived, and a building nearby, will open as a museum exploring the musician's life and work. In addition to an immersive audio experience, there will also be a bookstore and Le Gainsbarre piano bar, and events space that will host live music, inspired by the musician's early years.