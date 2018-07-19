 Özil receives mixed reactions after quitting Germany over Erdogan controversy | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 23.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Özil receives mixed reactions after quitting Germany over Erdogan controversy

Some German MPs called Özil's move a "warning sign" of racism in Germany, while others said it should have come sooner. Turkey praised Özil's decision to quit the team, labeling it a goal against the "virus of fascism"

A poster of the photograph of Turkish President Erdogan and Mesut Özil with the words wrong decision in German (Imago/Horstmüller)

Footballer Mesut Özil has received mixed reactions from German lawmakers following his decision to quit the German football team after he came under fire for meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May.

A photograph that pictured Özil, 29, presenting a signed football jersey to Erdogan saw some German politicians, media and fans raised concerns over his loyalty to Germany's squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Read more: Opinion: Özil's anger justified, now Grindel must face the music

In a statement explaining his reasons for quitting, Özil, who was born in Germany to a family of Turkish origin, said: "I feel unwanted and think that what I have achieved since my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten."

"In the eyes of [German Football Association (DFB) President Reinhard] Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," he added.

Read more: Opinion: Özil's anger justified, now Grindel must face the music

Following Ozil's announcement that he was quitting, Wiebke Muhsal, deputy chairwoman for the AfD in the German state of Thuringia, tweeted: "That took him a long time."

"And of all things, Özil complains about disrespect!? So far I haven't been able to recognize a commitment to #Germany, nor respect for identification symbols like the German national anthem," Muhsal continued.

Other lawmakers spoke out in defense of Özil's decision to quit.

"It is a warning sign when a big German footballer like @MesutOzil1088 no longer feels wanted in his country because of #racism and does not feel represented by #DFB," German Justice Minister Katarina Barley tweeted.

Read more: In his own words: Why Mesut Özil quit Germany

In a commentary on the issue, senior sports reporter for Spiegel, Peter Ahrens, pointed out that the DFB's website says integration is seen as a "social responsibility" of the DFB. Maria Böhmer, the former integration commissioner of the Federal Government, is quoted on the site as saying: "With its great commitment, the DFB makes a valuable contribution. Mesut Özil and Jerome Boateng are bridge builders and important role models for migrants."

"[It is] a signal that will also register with academy players from migrant families: Do the DFB really want us to play for Germany? Whether talented players will naturally choose Germany will probably be discussed differently among families after the way Özil's experience was handled," Ahrens wrote.

  • FC Schalke 04 Mesut Özil (Imago/Team 2)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Wunderkind

    Özil joined the youth system of Bundesliga team Schalke in his hometown of Gelsenkirchen in 2005. His success on the international stage came early, winning the U21 European championship with Germany in 2009.

  • Werder Bremen Mesut Özil (Imago/Sven Simon)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Bremen and beyond

    Özil's club career has not disappointed those who once described him as "the next big thing." After a falling out with Schalke over salary, Özil moved to Werder Bremen in 2008. His performances for Germany in 2010's World Cup gained the attention of Europe's best clubs. He moved to Real Madrid in 2010 and later moved to English team Arsenal for a (then) club record €50 million (($58.7 million).

  • Bambi 2010 Mesut Özil (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Paragon of integration

    In 2010. Özil won the Bambi — Germany's top media prize — for being a shining example of German integration. A third-generation German, he has always expressed pride in his Turkish roots, while emphasizing that his life has been devoted to Germany. An observant Muslim, he posted pictures of himself making the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in 2016.

  • Mesut Özil meets Angela Merkel in a football changing room in 2010 (picture-alliance/dpa/Bundesregierung/G. Bergmann)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    King of Hearts

    Seen here meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel after defeating Turkey in 2012, the attacking midfielder has attracted a legions of loyal fans for his quiet, unassuming personality and philanthropy. He would later be applauded for donating his 2014 World Cup winnings to Brazilian children in need of life-saving surgery and for meeting with Syrian refugee children in Jordan.

  • Mesut Özil holds the World Cup trophy in front of the Brandenburg Gate (picture-alliance/GES/M. Gillar)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    World Champion

    Özil started in all seven games of Germany's sucessful World Cup run in Brazil in 2014. Known as "Löw's playmaker," the midfielder has a close relationship with German national coach Joachim Löw. He ended the tournament leading in passes completed in the final third and was behind only Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in chances created.

  • Özil pictured handing a football jersey to Erdogan (picture-alliance/dpa/Uncredited/Presdential Press Service)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    Erdogan controversy

    Özil has met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan several times, most recently in May 2018, leading to a photo opportunity that many resoundingly condemned — from the political left for his apparent support of an authoritarian leader, and from the right for a perceived lack of loyalty to Germany.

  • Mesut Özil reacts during the World Cup Match between Germany and South Korea on June 27, 2018 (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    End of an era

    Germany crashed out in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia — the national team's worst performance in decades. The president of the DFB, Reinhard Grindel, attempted to deflect criticism from himself by blaming Özil's Erodgan meeting for distracting the team. Grindel's reaction drew intense criticism from German politicians and soccer fans.

  • Mesut Özil sits on a ball during a training session (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Charisius)

    Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

    'I am German when we win but an immigrant when we lose'

    In an eviscerating statement on Twitter, Özil resigned from international play in July 2018, aged 29. "I will no longer stand for being a scapegoat for his incompentence," the footballer said of Grindel. Accusing the DFB president of racism, he thanked Löw and others in the German team for their support. In total, he played 92 matches for Germany, scored 23 goals, and registered 40 assists.

    Author: Elizabeth Schumacher


Turkey praises Özil

Turkish MPs commended Özil's move, with one senior minister calling it "a goal against the virus of fascism."

"I congratulate Mesut Özil who by leaving the national team has scored the most beautiful goal against the virus of fascism," Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul posted on Twitter, along with the photo that sparked the controversy.

Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu also tweeted the photo, writing: "We sincerely support the honorable stance that our brother Mesut Özil has taken."

In a tweet posted before Özil's decision to leave the national side was made public, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the footballer's defense of the meeting was "a pity for those who claim to be tolerant and multiculturalist!"

Watch video 03:41
Now live
03:41 mins.

Özil's retirement sends shock waves across Europe

DW recommends

Opinion: The DFB is responsible for Germany's failings, not Özil

The attempt to label Mesut Özil as the problem after Germany's World Cup exit shows that the DFB is not willing to acknowledge its own failings. It's about time to make them accountable, writes DW's Felix Tamsut. (08.07.2018)  

In his own words: Why Mesut Özil quit Germany

In quitting the national team, Mesut Özil attacked the German Football Association (DFB), its President Reinhard Grindel, and double standards in Germany's media and society. Here are the key quotes from his statements. (22.07.2018)  

Mesut Özil: The answer is in his silence

For days now, German football fans have been wondering when Mesut Özil is finally going to break his silence on the Erdogan affair. Given his history, it's not bound to be any time soon. (13.07.2018)  

Opinion: Özil's anger justified, now Grindel must face the music

Mesut Özil's photo op with Recep Tayyip Erdogan was ill-advised. But the reaction to it, and his scapegoating by the German FA, is a sad tale of poor management with worrying xenophobic notes, says DW's Matt Pearson. (22.07.2018)  

Mesut Özil quits Germany over Erdogan controversy

Footballer Mesut Özil has quit the national team amid the fallout from meeting Turkey's president and Germany's World Cup exit. In a strongly worded statement, Özil said he will "no longer stand for being a scapegoat." (22.07.2018)  

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures

The soccer star has resigned from international play after accusing the DFB of racist treatment. How the quiet, talented midfielder attracted legions of loyal fans. (23.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Özil's retirement sends shock waves across Europe  

Related content

Berlin Mesut Özil Kabine Merkel

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures 23.07.2018

The soccer star has resigned from international play after accusing the German football association (DFB) of racist treatment. Here's how the quiet, talented midfielder attracted legions of loyal fans.

FIFA Fußball-WM 2018 in Russland | Mesut Özil, Deutschland

Mesut Özil quits Germany over Erdogan controversy 22.07.2018

Footballer Mesut Özil has quit the national team amid the fallout from meeting Turkey's president and Germany's World Cup exit. In a strongly worded statement, Özil said he would "no longer stand for being a scapegoat."

Deutschland Mesut Özil am Flughafen in Frankfurt

In his own words: Why Mesut Özil quit Germany 22.07.2018

In quitting the national team, Mesut Özil attacked the German Football Association (DFB), its President Reinhard Grindel, and double standards in Germany's media and society. Here are the key quotes from his statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Europe

Özil receives mixed reactions after quitting Germany over Erdogan controversy

Emmanuel Macron orders 'shake-up' after security debacle

Forest fires devastate western Latvia

France: Macron ex-aide Alexandre Benalla handed initial charges over protester attack