Özil receives mixed reactions after quitting Germany over Erdogan controversy

Footballer Mesut Özil has received mixed reactions from German lawmakers following his decision to quit the German football team after he came under fire for meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May.

A photograph that pictured Özil, 29, presenting a signed football jersey to Erdogan saw some German politicians, media and fans raised concerns over his loyalty to Germany's squad ahead of the World Cup in Russia.

Read more: Opinion: Özil's anger justified, now Grindel must face the music

In a statement explaining his reasons for quitting, Özil, who was born in Germany to a family of Turkish origin, said: "I feel unwanted and think that what I have achieved since my international debut in 2009 has been forgotten."

"In the eyes of [German Football Association (DFB) President Reinhard] Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose," he added.

Read more: Opinion: Özil's anger justified, now Grindel must face the music

Following Ozil's announcement that he was quitting, Wiebke Muhsal, deputy chairwoman for the AfD in the German state of Thuringia, tweeted: "That took him a long time."

"And of all things, Özil complains about disrespect!? So far I haven't been able to recognize a commitment to #Germany, nor respect for identification symbols like the German national anthem," Muhsal continued.

Other lawmakers spoke out in defense of Özil's decision to quit.

"It is a warning sign when a big German footballer like @MesutOzil1088 no longer feels wanted in his country because of #racism and does not feel represented by #DFB," German Justice Minister Katarina Barley tweeted.

Read more: In his own words: Why Mesut Özil quit Germany

In a commentary on the issue, senior sports reporter for Spiegel, Peter Ahrens, pointed out that the DFB's website says integration is seen as a "social responsibility" of the DFB. Maria Böhmer, the former integration commissioner of the Federal Government, is quoted on the site as saying: "With its great commitment, the DFB makes a valuable contribution. Mesut Özil and Jerome Boateng are bridge builders and important role models for migrants."

"[It is] a signal that will also register with academy players from migrant families: Do the DFB really want us to play for Germany? Whether talented players will naturally choose Germany will probably be discussed differently among families after the way Özil's experience was handled," Ahrens wrote.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Wunderkind Özil joined the youth system of Bundesliga team Schalke in his hometown of Gelsenkirchen in 2005. His success on the international stage came early, winning the U21 European championship with Germany in 2009.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Bremen and beyond Özil's club career has not disappointed those who once described him as "the next big thing." After a falling out with Schalke over salary, Özil moved to Werder Bremen in 2008. His performances for Germany in 2010's World Cup gained the attention of Europe's best clubs. He moved to Real Madrid in 2010 and later moved to English team Arsenal for a (then) club record €50 million (($58.7 million).

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Paragon of integration In 2010. Özil won the Bambi — Germany's top media prize — for being a shining example of German integration. A third-generation German, he has always expressed pride in his Turkish roots, while emphasizing that his life has been devoted to Germany. An observant Muslim, he posted pictures of himself making the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in 2016.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures King of Hearts Seen here meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel after defeating Turkey in 2012, the attacking midfielder has attracted a legions of loyal fans for his quiet, unassuming personality and philanthropy. He would later be applauded for donating his 2014 World Cup winnings to Brazilian children in need of life-saving surgery and for meeting with Syrian refugee children in Jordan.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures World Champion Özil started in all seven games of Germany's sucessful World Cup run in Brazil in 2014. Known as "Löw's playmaker," the midfielder has a close relationship with German national coach Joachim Löw. He ended the tournament leading in passes completed in the final third and was behind only Argentina superstar Lionel Messi in chances created.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures Erdogan controversy Özil has met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan several times, most recently in May 2018, leading to a photo opportunity that many resoundingly condemned — from the political left for his apparent support of an authoritarian leader, and from the right for a perceived lack of loyalty to Germany.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures End of an era Germany crashed out in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup in Russia — the national team's worst performance in decades. The president of the DFB, Reinhard Grindel, attempted to deflect criticism from himself by blaming Özil's Erodgan meeting for distracting the team. Grindel's reaction drew intense criticism from German politicians and soccer fans.

Mesut Özil: His career in pictures 'I am German when we win but an immigrant when we lose' In an eviscerating statement on Twitter, Özil resigned from international play in July 2018, aged 29. "I will no longer stand for being a scapegoat for his incompentence," the footballer said of Grindel. Accusing the DFB president of racism, he thanked Löw and others in the German team for their support. In total, he played 92 matches for Germany, scored 23 goals, and registered 40 assists. Author: Elizabeth Schumacher



Turkey praises Özil

Turkish MPs commended Özil's move, with one senior minister calling it "a goal against the virus of fascism."

"I congratulate Mesut Özil who by leaving the national team has scored the most beautiful goal against the virus of fascism," Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul posted on Twitter, along with the photo that sparked the controversy.

Turkish Sports Minister Mehmet Kasapoglu also tweeted the photo, writing: "We sincerely support the honorable stance that our brother Mesut Özil has taken."

In a tweet posted before Özil's decision to leave the national side was made public, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the footballer's defense of the meeting was "a pity for those who claim to be tolerant and multiculturalist!"