Zverev's Greek tragedy: German no.1 out in semifinal as Tsitsipas reaches maiden final

Alexander Zverev's wait for a Grand Slam title goes on after losing in five sets to Stefanos Tsitsipas (6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3) in the French Open semifinal.

Tsitsipas raced into a two-set lead in Paris before Zverev fought back to level the match. But the German failed to take advantage of three break points in the first game of the final set, which Tsitsipas eventually closed out 6-3 with his eighth ace of the match.

Fifth seed Tsitsipas, 22, is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Andy Murray at the 2010 Australian Open, and the first ever Greek player to reach a major final.

"All I can think of is my roots, a small place outside Athens where I dreamed of playing on the big stage at the French Open," he said, holding back tears.

"It was so nerve-wracking, so intense, but I stayed alive. I went out there and fought. This win means a lot, it's the most important one of my career so far."

And there have been several big moments for Tsitsipas this year, arriving in Paris as he did on the back of titles in Monte Carlo and Lyon.

He will face either Novak Djokovic or Raphael Nadal in the final on Sunday.