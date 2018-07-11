Perhaps best known for her trademark use of the word, "darling," Zsa Zsa Gabor made a name for herself in Hollywood both on and off screen.

Zsa Zsa Gabor (1917-2016) was an actress and socialite. The former "Miss Hungary" fled Budapest in 1939 on the eve of World War II with her family, including sister Eva Gabor. Said to be inspiration to contemporary celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, Gabor made a name for herself as an actress in 1950s Hollywood, starring as a French showgirl in the Toulouse Latrec biopic, "Moulin Rouge," and as an alien in the campy "Queen of Outer Space," among others. She made more than 60 film and television appearances, rubbed elbows with stars like Natalie Wood and Elizabeth Taylor, and married at least eight times, most recently to Prince Frederic von Anhalt. She died of a heart attack in Bel Air on December 18, 2016.