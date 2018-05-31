 Zinedine Zidane returns as Real Madrid coach | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Zinedine Zidane returns as Real Madrid coach

After a disastrous season so far, Real Madrid have replaced coach Santiago Solari with club legend Zinedine Zidane, just 10 months after the Frenchman left the club. He has signed a three-year deal until 2022.

Real Madrid Trainer Zinedine Zidane (picture-alliance/empics/M. Rickett)

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has returned to the club for a second stint.

Zinedine Zidane has made a surprise return to Real Madrid as head coach just 10 months after he left the Spanish giants.

A tumultuous two-week period for the club, where they were knocked out of the Champions League, the Spanish Cup, and fell 12 points behind bitter rivals Barcelona in the domestic league, convinced president Florentino Perez and the Real Madrid board to sack predecessor Santiago Solari.

Former Real midfielder Zidane left the club in May after securing the club's third straight Champions League trophy and it was rumored he would find a new club in the European summer.

But the 46-year-old has surprisingly decided to return to Real Madrid on a contract until 2022.

Solari was sacked following two losses to Barcelona within four days, which effectively ended their chances of winning domestic silverware, and a 4-1 defeat at home to Ajax in the Champions League, which saw them crash out of the prestigious tournament 5-3 on aggregate.

 A club statement read: "Real Madrid's board met today and decided to end the contract linking Santiago Solari to the club as first team coach and, at the same time, have offered to keep him at the club.

"The board have named Zinedine Zidane as the new coach to be incorporated immediately for the rest of the season, and for the next three, until June 30, 2022."

"Real Madrid thanks Santiago Solari for his work done and the commitment and loyalty he has shown to what is his home."

It has been a disastrous season for Real Madrid since Zidane decided to step down following the Champions League final victory over Liverpool, with successor Julen Lopetegui sacked just two months into the season and Solari struggling to recover the team's fortunes.

js/em (DPA)

Related content

Zinedine Zidane, Trainer Real Madrid

Opinion: Zinedine Zidane reveals his human side as he bows out on top 31.05.2018

Zinedine Zidane made reference to the pressures of managing Real Madrid when he stunned the football world by announcing his departure. DW’s Michael Da Silva says it takes a wise man to know when to quit.

Fussball l Real Madrid trennt sich von Trainer Lopetegui

Real Madrid fires coach Julen Lopetegui 29.10.2018

Lopetegui is out after only 139 days as coach of Real Madrid, having replaced Zinedine Zidane when he quit. The European champions have lost five of their last seven games in all competitions.

Spanien | Pressekonferenz - Zidane tritts als Trainer von Real Madrid zurück

Zinedine Zidane leaves Real Madrid five days after winning third Champions League 31.05.2018

Zinedine Zidane, the only coach to win the Champions League three times in a row, has left Real Madrid. The Spanish giants made the shock announcement on Thursday, describing it as 'unexpected'.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  