Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Privilege Musvanhiri
30 minutes ago

The global shortages caused by the war in Ukraine have pushed some countries to focus on producing more of their own food. As a result, Zimbabwe is on course to reap its largest wheat harvest ever. DW's Privilege Musvanhiri reports.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IXu9
Zimbabwe expects to reap its largest wheat harvest ever, achieving a wheat surplus in 2022.

