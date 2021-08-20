Zika, well known in Latin American and Caribbean countries, is known to cause birth defects such as microcephaly if pregnant women become infected.

The Zika virus is often transmitted by mosquitoes, and has been likened to a milder form of dengue fever. No medicine or vaccine exists against the virus, which causes symptoms like rash, fever, pink eye and joint pain, and so the only cure is rest. This is an automatic compilation of DW's Zika related content.