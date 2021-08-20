Visit the new DW website

Zika virus

Zika, well known in Latin American and Caribbean countries, is known to cause birth defects such as microcephaly if pregnant women become infected.

The Zika virus is often transmitted by mosquitoes, and has been likened to a milder form of dengue fever. No medicine or vaccine exists against the virus, which causes symptoms like rash, fever, pink eye and joint pain, and so the only cure is rest. This is an automatic compilation of DW's Zika related content.

Mosquito Scanning Electron Micrograph SEM: Magnification x90 if print A4 size: 29.7 cm wide - Portrait of the malarial mosquito showing the antenae and palps, used to sense odours and carbon dioxide emeited by the host animal. This is targetted for a blood meal extracted by the stylet, concealed in the proboscis sheath. Anopheles sp. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: DavidxSpears 11014622

How mosquitos also do good 20.08.2021

Mosquitos are deadly pests. But they also pollinate plants, clean water and may even help us treat human conditions.
The logo of the World Health Organization is seen at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, June 11, 2009. The World Health Organization held an emergency swine flu meeting Thursday and was likely to declare the first flu pandemic in 41 years as infections climbed in the United States, Europe, Australia, South America and elsewhere. (ddp images/AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus)

WHO international health emergency declarations 30.01.2020

In the event of a deadly outbreak, World Health Organization (WHO) experts can declare whether the disease constitutes a global health emergency. It's a distinction the WHO has only made five times in the past decade.
Coronavirus, artwork Human coronavirus. Computer artwork of a Human coronavirus particle. Coronaviruses primarily infect the upper respiratory and gastrointestinal tract and can cause the common cold, gastrointestinal infections and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). Coronaviruses are named after the corona (crown) of surface proteins (outer dots) that are used to penetrate a host cell. Once inside the cell, the virus particles (virions) use the cell s machinery to make more copies of themselves. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY PASIEKA/SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY F007/0222 Coronavirus Artwork Human Coronavirus Computer Artwork of a Human Coronavirus particle primarily infect The Upper Respiratory and gastrointestinal tract and CAN cause The Common Cold gastrointestinal Infections and SARS severe acute Respiratory Syndrome are Named After The Corona Crown of Surface Protein Outer Dots Thatcher are Used to penetrate a Host Cell Once Inside The Cell The Virus particles Use The Cell S Machinery to Make More copies of themselves PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxHUNxONLY Pasieka SCIENCExPHOTOxLIBRARY

Coronavirus vaccine — a race against time 28.01.2020

Researchers in China and the US are developing a vaccine for the new Coronavirus. If all goes well, they may run the first tests in three months. A vaccine would be available mid-year — at the very earliest.
Anstieg von Denguefieber-Fällen und Bekämpfung der Krankheit in Sergipe, Brasilien Datum: September 2019 Copyright: Thomas Milz/DW

Brazil’s fight against dengue: A race against time 21.09.2019

The number of dengue virus infections in Brazil has gone up 600% in 2019. Our report from the state of Sergipe looks at why the fight against the illness and its carrier, the tiger mosquito, is so difficult.
FILE - The transmitter of dengue fever mosquito «Aedes aegypti» or also «Stegomyia aegypti» , pictured on 24 June 2010 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. EPA/GUSTAVO AMADOR (Zu dpa Angst vor Dengue: Mittelamerika kämpft gegen Virus-Mücken) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

Genetically modified mosquitoes breed in Brazil 13.09.2019

After a field experiment between 2013 and 2015, genetically modified mosquitoes are breeding in Brazil. According to the researchers' original plan, all released mosquitoes and their offspring should have died.
ARCHIV - Eine Stechmücke der Art «Aedes aegypti» - auch «Stegomyia aegypti», aufgenommen am 24.06.2010 in Tegucigalpa (Honduras). Die Gelbfiebermücke, Denguemücke oder Ägyptische Tigermücke überträgt das Dengue-Fieber. (Zu dpa Dengue-Fieber tötet 24 Menschen in Vietnam vom 14.08.2017) Foto: Gustavo Amador/EFE/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ |

World in Progress: Medellin's war on dengue-carrying mosquitoes 16.05.2019

Colombia has been hit by several large outbreaks of mosquito-transmitted diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika in recent years. In the city of Medellin, scientists are working to stop the offending insects by releasing thousands of lab-born mosquitoes into the wild. Victoria Stunt reports.
16.04.2019, Kongo, Beni: Ein medizinischer Helfer arbeitet in einem Behandlungszentrum für Ebola. Seit vorigem Jahr hat die WHO im Kongo fast 1200 Ebola-Fälle registriert. Mehr als 750 Menschen starben an der Krankheit. Im Februar war die Zahl der neuen Fälle pro Woche zunächst zurückgegangen, aber der Trend kehrte sich im März wieder um. Mehr als 90 000 Menschen, die mit Kranken oder Angehörigen und Freunden von Kranken in Kontakt waren, wurden mit einem experimentellen Impfstoff geimpft. Foto: Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++ |

World in Progress: Stopping the spread 15.05.2019

This week on the show, we visit the scientists working to rid Medellin of the dengue virus, and hear how global warming is helping mosquito-borne diseases spread to new regions. Plus, we look at how Ebola affected West Africa's appetite for bushmeat.
Interviewpartner Dr. Rachel Lowe bei der London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.

World in Progress: Climate change to help spread mosquito-borne viruses 15.05.2019

Mosquitoes that transmit viruses like dengue and Zika thrive in the tropics. But as the world gets warmer, scientists warn these insects will spread further afield, potentially exposing millions more people to tropical diseases. Dr. Rachel Lowe at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine explains how rising temperatures impact the tiny mosquito.

Scientists weaponize mosquitoes in fight against dengue fever 24.08.2018

Dengue fever is a sickness that spreads via mosquitoes faster than any other. Now scientists in Brazil infect mosquitoes with a kind of bacteria that makes them unable to spread dengue.
Child with cutaneous leishmaniasis awaiting treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan. Pressedownload: http://www.who.int/campaigns/world-health-day/2014/photos/dengue/en/

The most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases 20.08.2018

Malaria, dengue fever, zika — mosquitoes aren't just annoying when they buzz around your ear at night, they can also infect us with countless illnesses. On World Mosquito Day, here are some of the most dangerous ones.
***ACHTUNG: Nur für aktuelle Berichterstattung zum Chemienobelpreis nutzen!*** Blobology

Up close and cold: Cryo-electron microscopy takes the 2017 Chemistry Nobel Prize 04.10.2017

This year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry honors a process that allows researchers to study the 3-D structures of vital proteins in living organisms. It's leading to new drugs. But it's shocking… and cold.
Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File Photo Copyright: Reuters/P. Whitaker

Zika could resurface in Brazil if causes not addressed, HRW says 13.07.2017

Rights group Human Rights Watch says Brazil needs to tackle the root causes of the Zika outbreak to avoid a recurrence. It says far too many people still live in conditions that favor the spead of the virus.
An aedes aegypti mosquito is pictured on a leaf in San Jose, Costa Rica February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate/File Photo

Brazil marks end of Zika virus outbreak health emergency 12.05.2017

A significant fall in the number of new cases of Zika in the first four months of 2017 has led Brazil to declare an end to the health emergency. There are still concerns of what may happen in the US.

Archiv 2010 Eine Gelbfiebermücke, aufgenommen am 21.07.2010 in einem Labor in der Universität in Regensburg (Oberpfalz). Foto: Armin Weigel dpa/lby | Verwendung weltweit (c) picture-alliance/dpa/A. Weigel

Brazil orders 11.5 million yellow fever vaccines amid worst outbreak in years 26.01.2017

Brazil's health ministry has ordered some 11.5 million doses of yellow fever vaccines as the South American grapples with a disease that has killed at least 40 people in the past two months.
ARCHIV 2015 *** In this Dec. 23, 2015 photo, Dejailson Arruda holds his daughter Luiza at their house in Santa Cruz do Capibaribe, Pernambuco state, Brazil. More than 2,700 babies have been born in Brazil with microcephaly this year, up from fewer than 150 in 2014. Brazil¿s health officials say they¿re convinced the jump is linked to a sudden outbreak of the Zika virus that infected Pereira, though international experts caution it¿s far too early to be sure. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) © picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Dana

WHO ends Zika global health emergency, moves to long-term response 18.11.2016

The Zika virus emergency is over, the UN's World Health Organisation (WHO) officials have declared. But strong action against the virus is still needed.
05.09. 2016 A member of a pest control team shows a container of mosquito larvae that they collected during their inspections at Zika clusters in Singapore September 5, 2016. +++ (C) Reuters/E. Su

Vietnam reports first microcephaly case probably linked to Zika virus 30.10.2016

Vietnam has confirmed its first case of microcephaly thought to have been caused by the Zika virus. The country is the second in the region after Thailand to be affected in this way by the disease.
