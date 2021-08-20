Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Zika, well known in Latin American and Caribbean countries, is known to cause birth defects such as microcephaly if pregnant women become infected.
The Zika virus is often transmitted by mosquitoes, and has been likened to a milder form of dengue fever. No medicine or vaccine exists against the virus, which causes symptoms like rash, fever, pink eye and joint pain, and so the only cure is rest. This is an automatic compilation of DW's Zika related content.
Colombia has been hit by several large outbreaks of mosquito-transmitted diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika in recent years. In the city of Medellin, scientists are working to stop the offending insects by releasing thousands of lab-born mosquitoes into the wild. Victoria Stunt reports.
This week on the show, we visit the scientists working to rid Medellin of the dengue virus, and hear how global warming is helping mosquito-borne diseases spread to new regions. Plus, we look at how Ebola affected West Africa's appetite for bushmeat.
Mosquitoes that transmit viruses like dengue and Zika thrive in the tropics. But as the world gets warmer, scientists warn these insects will spread further afield, potentially exposing millions more people to tropical diseases. Dr. Rachel Lowe at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine explains how rising temperatures impact the tiny mosquito.