Zagreb school attack: Girl killed, multiple injuries

Video footage showed children running away from the primary school in the Croatian capital and a medical helicopter landing in the schoolyard.

A seven-year-old girl was killed and five other children wounded when a knife-wielding assailant attacked a teacher and students at a primary school in Croatia on Friday, Health Minister Irena Hristic said.

The attack took place at Precko Elementary School in the Precko neighborhood of the capital, Zagreb.

Croatian state broadcaster Hina reported hat seven injured people are in hospital, including the five children and two injured teachers.

"The attacker is in police custody and the injured are receiving medical attention," Zagreb police said.

Minister Hristic said the attacker was over 18, while some media reported he was 19.

"We are shocked, as is the entire Croatian public, with the horrible tragedy at the primary school," Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said at the start of a government session.

This is a developing story. More to follow.