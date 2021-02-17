Your top pick for the most beautiful language!

On the small Canary island of La Gomera, an unusual language can be heard in the mountains: the whistled language Silbo Gomero. Thanks to Silbo Gomero, the population of La Gomera was able to communicate across distances of up to three kilometers long before cell phones were around, and arrange meetings or transmit messages.

