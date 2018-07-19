 Your best day in a theme park | Euromaxx | DW | 27.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Euromaxx

Your best day in a theme park

In its series “Adventure Time!”, Euromaxx presented five European amusement parks this week. That's why we wanted you to tell us which excursion into an adventure world you most like to look back on.

DW Collage Zuschaueraktion Euromaxx (DW)

Many of you have written to us this week to tell us about your best experience in a theme park, what trip you especially enjoy looking back on or why you like theme parks and their like at all. A big thank you to all participants! 
We have raffled an exclusive Euromaxx wristwatch amongst everyone who wrote in.

DW Gewinner Zuschaueraktion Euromaxx (Lucy Haddock)

This week’s winner is Lucy Haddock from Florida, USA. Congratulations!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion zur Serie Auf ins Abenteuer

Film

Ryan Gosling (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Warnand)

Ryan Gosling's diverse film roles

Ryan Gosling plays the first man on the moon in the soon-to-be-released film First Man, the latest role in the actor's wide repertoire ranging from jazz pianists to cyber cops. We review his most celebrated films. 

Books

Johannesburg Kinder in Alexandra Township mandela Wandbild (Getty Images/J. Mitchell)

Growing up with Nelson Mandela

On his 100th birthday, people all over the world are celebrating Nelson Mandela's legacy: as South Africa's first black president and a giant of the anti-apartheid struggle. But Mandela was also a family man. 

Arts.21

Russland Pianist Daniil Trifonov (picture-alliance/AP Images/The Yomiuri Shimbun)

A new Chopin (2)

Producing great music: two Chopin piano concertos are meticulously rearranged by Mikhail Pletnev and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra with the young Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov on the grand piano. A fascinating documentary by Deutsche Welle. 

Arts

China Supermond Flugzeug (picture-alliance/Imaginechina/S. Yipeng)

The mythological moon

With the world spellbound by the coming 'blood moon' and simultaneous near approach of Mars, we explore how the moon has profoundly influenced art and culture for thousands of years. 

Digital Culture

Flaggen der EU vor Europaparlament in Straßburg (picture-alliance//dpa/Tass/A. Vitvitsky)

New EU Copyright Law: Will Upload Filters Destroy the Internet as we Know it?

New copyright filters in the EU: Platforms like YouTube have to filter uploads by users for copyright infringements. Critics fear the end of memes and say this will destroy the internet as we know it. 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  