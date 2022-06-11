  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Iran protests
PoliticsUnited States of America

Young voters in US motivated by policies

3 hours ago

As the US midterms approach, record-breaking numbers of young voters are already turning out to the polls. While elections have been about Republicans or Democrats for voters in the past, first-time voters may be motivated by other factors.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J8cd
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kenia Dürre an der Grenze zu Äthiopien

Who is paying for climate change loss and damage?

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Rescuers attempt to recover the Precision Air passenger plane that crashed into Lake Victoria in Bukoba, Tanzania

Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

CatastropheNovember 6, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

People walk along a road near New Delhi's India Gate, which is obscured by smog.

Smog forces school closures in New Delhi

Smog forces school closures in New Delhi

HealthNovember 5, 202201:39 min
More from Asia

Germany

Tourists at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin

Holocaust remembrance reexamined

Holocaust remembrance reexamined

CultureNovember 6, 202213:38 min
More from Germany

Europe

Unilluminated street and residential blocks during a blackout after a Russian missile attack on Ukrainian power infrastructure in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Klitschko warns Kyiv may face blackouts

Ukraine updates: Klitschko warns Kyiv may face blackouts

Conflicts23 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A view of the damaged Maram camp, hosting internally displaced civilians, after the cluster bomb attack carried out by Assad regime forces in Idlib, Syria

Syria: 9 killed in shelling of Idlib tent settlements

Syria: 9 killed in shelling of Idlib tent settlements

Conflicts21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A symbolic image of Elon Musk and a distorted Twitter logo

Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs amid misinformation fears

Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs amid misinformation fears

TechnologyNovember 5, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Foreign and Peruvian tourist rest in the boat where they have been detained at the Cuninico community in Loreto

Peru Indigenous group frees kidnapped riverboat tourists

Peru Indigenous group frees kidnapped riverboat tourists

CrimeNovember 5, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage