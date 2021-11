Yannick Nézet-Séguin, born in Montréal in 1975, is a Canadian conductor and pianist.

Yannick Nézet-Séguin has been working with the Orchestre Métropolitain (Montréal), the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, among others. In June 2016 he was named Music Director at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and will be succeeding James Levine in 2020.