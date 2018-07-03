 World in Progress: Stories that matter from around the world | World| Breakings news and perspectives from around the globe | DW | 20.06.2018

World in Progress

World in Progress: Stories that matter from around the world

World in Progress is a 30-minute radio show that connects the dots in a globalized era.

World in Progress: Coffee and accordions

As our world continues to grow, it changes. Often in ways that are neither immediately perceptible nor logical.

At World in Progress, we offer insights and context. Through in-depth interviews and features, our team explores the far-reaching and interconnected consequences of a globalized economy.

From human rights to freedom of speech, movements that swim against the tide to the myriad interpretations of sustainable development, World in Progress shines a light on uncomfortable and often underreported issues that the global community cannot afford to ignore.

Produced in Bonn, Germany,  the show is available on radio, SoundCloud, in DW's media center or via the podcast on iTunes or RSS feed. We welcome your feedback on our DW Global Society Facebook page.

Meet the team:

DW Mitarbeiterin - Anke Rasper for World in Progress (DW/B. Bathke)

Host and producer Anke Rasper

Anke Rasper

Anke Rasper is a senior editor in DW's business department. She hosts and produces the weekly English radio show World in Progress, which examines various aspects of globalization.

Her areas of expertise include international cooperation, migration, human rights, climate change and development issues. Anke is an experienced editor, reporter and moderator and is also involved in training young journalists.

Sarah Steffen

DW Mitarbeiterin - Sarah Steffen for World in Progress (DW/B. Bathke)

Host and producer Sarah Steffen

Sarah Steffen has been with DW since 2009. After finishing DW's traineeship program and her studies in journalism and political science, she worked as producer, host, author and editor in different departments, focusing on radio and online journalism.

She takes a special interest in Asia and has most recently reported from Myanmar and Indonesia.

Sarah loves traveling, reading and electronic music. She's also trying to get her basic Mandarin skills up to speed.

WWW links

Listen to past episodes in DW's media center  

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes

Listen and subscribe to the podcast on SoundCloud

RSS feed

World in Progress: Coffee and accordions  

