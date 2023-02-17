World Cup within reach for Papua New Guinea's women

Papua New Guinea is a country that has always focused on male sports, but now the women’s football team are just two games away from qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. Getting there could be a game-changer.

Fortunately for Papua New Guinea's women's football team, Ramona "Monty" Padio didn't listen to her mother.

"My mum was apprehensive about me playing football and told me that I should stay at school," the midfielder told DW. "But my grandparents told me that I should pursue football."

Now she and the women's team are just 180 minutes away from qualifying for their first-ever Women's World Cup.

On February 19, Papua New Guinea meet Panama in a playoff tournament being hosted by New Zealand. If the current Oceania champions manage to defeat the Central Americans, they will go on to face either Paraguay or Taiwan. The winner of that final will qualify for World Cup Group F, which includes France, Brazil and Jamaica.

"It will be a great opportunity to play against Brazil," 24-year-old Padio said. "For now, my family and friends are excited and proud that I have made it to the playoffs and potentially a World Cup that is close to PNG."

Proving the men wrong

It couldn't be much closer. Papua New Guinea, a country with a population of around 10 million is located just 150 kilometers (98.8 miles) away from the northern tip of Australia, which is cohosting the Women's World Cup with New Zealand. Traditionally, PNG has always been a rugby-loving, male-dominated society, meaning girls have faced more of a challenge than in many other places when it comes to pursuing their sporting dreams.

"The social expectations on women in PNG are often to complete domestic duties around the house and care for children and elderly family members," Kath Hempenstall, head coach of the country's female cricket team, told DW.

"All female athletes are breaking down barriers by not necessarily conforming to social and gender norms and instead pursuing their sporting dreams."

Patricia Keamo, who covers the women's team for the newspaper The National, agrees.

Papua New Guinea midfielder Ramona Padio (left) ignored her mother's advice against pursuing football Image: Luis Veniegra/ZUMAPRESS/IMAGO IMAGES

"Traditionally we come from a society that can be called a filial society and this is a challenge for women not only in football but in all walks of life."

Another challenge has been the fact that the top women's league in the country is only semi-professional and had been dormant until its relaunch in 2020. This made it all the more impressive when the women's team won the Oceania Nations Cup last July, defeating Fiji 2-1 in the final.

"In the past, much of the attention from the PNG FA was given to the men but now the women are successful and that has opened their eyes," Keamo said. "Those women have proven a lot of people, and a lot of men, wrong."

Experienced new coach at the helm

Spencer Prior is aiming to help the team continue to confound expectations and reach new heights. The former Manchester City and Leicester City player has a wealth of experience coaching in the women's game, having had previous spells in charge of Thailand and Australia.

Appointed head coach of Papua New Guinea just last November, one of the challenges he sees for his women is that they haven't been used to facing opponents from beyond their region.

"We played the Philippines in December and that was one of the first times we have met a non-Oceanic team for years," Prior told DW.

The two games ended in a 5-1 and then 9-0 defeat.

"I didn't care about the results," Prior said. "It was all about being exposed to different opposition...

"Before they always played against Fiji, Samoa and Tonga and these are very physical teams, with lots of tackling and 50-50 duels."

With his players having become used to a physical game, calming them down was a priority.

"We had to educate them to defend a bit, how to tackle and not get sent off," he added.

Panama, on the other hand, have benefited from being in a much tougher confederation, which includes the defending World Cup champions, the United States.

"They played against strong teams in their region, and we have to work hard," said Prior who feels that his team is much fitter and cohesive following training camps in Sydney and Wellington.

Former Thaland boss Spencer Prior has been tasked with guiding Papua New Guinea to an unlikely first World Cup qualification Image: China Foto Press/imago images

"We'll go in as underdogs for sure, but we must play without fear, which is crippling both physically and mentally. We need to maintain our structure and discipline. If we can do that then we have half a chance."

A game-changer for all women's sports?

Prior is convinced that getting to the World Cup would be a game-changer for the players.

"Rugby is the main sport and even our girls love rugby but getting to a World Cup will surely stimulate much more interest from all sectors. It has to, we are seeing it globally with more media stories and participation," he said. "There will be more revenue going into women's football and that means more investment and excitement and that has to be the next step."

Midfielder "Monty" Padio couldn't agree more on the importance of qualification.

"Our league is not as professional as in some other countries but we can do it…we can beat them," she said. "And if we get to the World Cup, it would be good for our country, boost interest in the women's game and generate some money. It would be an honor for all of us."

That's something her mother and grandparents would surely agree on.

