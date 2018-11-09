 World Chess Championship: Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana play to Game 3 draw | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 13.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

World Chess Championship: Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana play to Game 3 draw

The third game of the World Chess Championship in London has also failed to produce a winner. Defending champion Magnus Carlsen and challenger Fabiano Cariana settled on another draw.

Schach-WM in London (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

Black is the new white at this World Chess Championship. In Game 3 too, the first-move advantage was not enough to produce a victory. On the contrary: As had been the case in the first two games; the player with the white pieces eventually found himself on the defensive, as the defending world champion, Magnus Carlsen, took command in the later stages of the contest.

"That was very unpleasant, because I had to deal withCarlsen's many ideas at once," the Norwegian's American challenger, Fabiano Caruana (pictured above), said afterwards.

Tension before the time control

The game reached its critical moment just before the time control on the 40th move. Carlsen moved his knight forward, putting psychological pressure on his opponent, because Caruana had to decide in the few remaining minutes, whether he should take Carlsen's knight or let it penetrate into his position. 

But once again, Caruana stayed cool, beating the knight with his bishop to further simplify his situation – with success. After 49 moves, the world's two best chess players settled on another draw.

"I think Carlsen could have tortured me a little bit more," a relaxed-looking Caruana told reporters at the post-game press conference.

However, the defending champion was less satisfied, saying he had been in a slightly worse position at the beginning, before his position improved somewhat.

"But I was too impatient," Carlsen said, "so I'm a bit disappointed now."

Still waiting for a first victory

After this third draw, the score in London stands at 1.5 to 1.5 points – with the title to go to whichever man is the first to earn 6.5 points.

Drawn games are not uncommon at the highest level of chess and they are especially common at World Championships, as the well-prepared players look to exploit their opponent's mistakes, particularly in the early games. And so it is again this time: Magnus Carlsen described the situation after the third game as being bogged down.

Later on Tuesday, with the white pieces, Carlsen will have the opening move. By then, his assistants – supported by powerful computers – will hope to have come up with some new ideas to try to help the champion convert his first-move advantage into the first full point of this World Championship. 

  • Marlene Dietrich and John Wayne playing chess in 1942 (Photo: picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Pastime of the stars

    American Western actor John Wayne (right) was an enthusiastic chess player. German film diva Marlene Dietrich (left) is said to have always traveled with a huge chess board. The board game was particularly popular among Hollywood stars in the 1930s to 1950s. Dietrich and Wayne are pictured here in 1942 on the set of the film "Pittsburgh."

  • Scene from 'Casablanca': Humphrey Bogart (left) plays chess, Peter Lorre sits next to him (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Chess in Casablanca

    Humphrey Bogart, as café owner Rick Blaine (left), sits intently at the chess board. The classic scene in "Casablanca" (1942) remains unforgettable. Bogart was an avid chess player off camera as well. He got lessons from US chess champ Herman Steiner.

  • Bertolt Brecht playing chess around 1942 (Photo: picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Brecht at the board

    German poet and director Bertolt Brecht, pictured here around 1942, regularly played chess. After fleeing the Nazis, he lived in exile in Denmark. During the summers of 1934, 1936 and 1938, he was visited by his friend Walter Benjamin, who was living in exile in Paris, and the two would duel each other at the checkered board together every day.

  • Lucky Luke (left) plays chess with his horse (Photo: picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Think before you move

    Chess is not only popular in films, but also in comics — like this edition of Lucky Luke. The Western hero drawn by Belgian cartoonist Morris is famous for drawing his pistol faster than his own shadow can. But speed isn't necessarily an advantage when it comes to playing chess.

  • Garry Kasparow (left) plays chess against Sting in 2000 in New York (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa)

    Chess: the game of kings and artists

    Chess for a good cause

    British musician Sting, founder of the band Police, went up against Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov in New York in 2000. Their match was even broadcast on Times Square. The duel was a charity meant to raise money for a rain forest protection organization that Sting had supported.

    Author: Klaudia Prevezanos (kbm)


DW recommends

Carlsen vs Caruana World Chess Championship: Stars who are chess nerds

As chess world champion Magnus Carlsen defends his title against Fabiano Caruana in London, here are a few celebrities, from Bob Dylan to Marlene Dietrich, who could join them in a game. (08.11.2018)  

Chess: the game of kings and artists

Chess world champion Magnus Carlsen is defending his title against Fabiano Caruana in London. But they're not the only chess players worth watching. Artists like Sting also enjoy the game. (11.11.2016)  

Related content

Young grandmasters face off in World Chess Championship 09.11.2018

The world chess championship is about to begin in London - and it will have a very youthful feel. Defending champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway and challenger Fabiano Caruana from the US are both in their 20s. Chess has rarely seen anything like it.

Marlene Dietrich und John Wayne spielen Schach

Carlsen vs Caruana World Chess Championship: Stars who are chess nerds 08.11.2018

As chess world champion Magnus Carlsen defends his title against Fabiano Caruana in London, here are a few celebrities, from Bob Dylan to Marlene Dietrich, who could join them in a game.

Kandidatenturnier für die Schach-WM Fabiano Caruana

Chess: Fabiano Caruana to challenge Magnus Carlsen 27.03.2018

American chess grand master Fabiano Caruana won the candidates tournament in Berlin and will now challenge world champion Magnus Carlsen in November. The Norwegian is looking to make his third title defense.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 