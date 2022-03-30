Women’s Champions League: Barcelona turn on the style in front of record crowd

Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid, Camp Nou

(Leon 8', Bonmati 52', Pina 55', Putellas 62', Graham 71'– Olga pen 16', Zornoza 48')

Barcelona win 8-3 on aggregate

Barcelona crushed Real Madrid to move a step closer to retaining their Champions League crown as Camp Nou hosted the most attended women's club game ever. The official attendance was 91,553 smashing the previous record by more than 30,000.

That game also involved Barcelona, who are one of the big draws in the women's game. All five of Barca's goals oozed quality, including a trademark run and finish by the world's best player, Alexia Putellas, as Barcelona put on a show with the eyes of the world on them. Even as women's football struggles to increase average attendances, this number of fans for a club game was unthinkable even a few years ago.

"It's not only 91,500 fans but 91,500 Barcelona fans and if they're all having fun, they will want to do it again. This game will be a game-changer not only for Barcelona, but the women's game in general," said Barcelona's Norwegian forward Caroline Graham Hansen.

Barcelona's devastating 19 minutes

With the exception of a four-minute wobble early in the second half, when Real Madrid briefly went ahead following an extraordinary goal by Claudia Zornoza, who spotted Barcelona goalkeeper Sandra Panos off her line and caught her out with a drive from 35 meters out, Barcelona were never in trouble.

That was merely the precursor to a devastating 19-minute spell for the hosts, in which they scored four times. Claudia Pina's elegant chip for Barcelona's third was the pick of the goals as Barca swept aside yet another opponent with an overwhelming display of attacking football.

Barcelona are capable of steamrolling opponents though, as their 138 league goals in the Spanish league proves. The next highest tally in Spain is Atletico's 58 goals. Barcelona have also won 25 from 25 in the league this season and have a 100% record in the Champions League too.

Real Madrid can be pleased with their contribution to this season's Champions League though; knocking out Manchester City and reaching the last eight isn't bad for their first appearance and there will be optimism in Madrid that they have a solid platform to build from.

While Arsenal or Wolfsburg will offer stiff competition in the semifinal, the Catalans will be heavy favorites to defend their title in the final at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on May 21. Not only are they the best team in Spain and on the continent, they remain record-breakingly popular.