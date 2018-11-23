Women's boxing: Ornella Wahner strikes historic gold for Germany

Featherweight boxer Ornella Wahner on Saturday scored Germany's greatest-ever success in women's amateur boxing, defeating Sonia of India 4-1 at the Women's World Boxing Championships in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

The 25-year-old (in blue in top photo), who has won several German champion's titles, dominated the fight throughout, with Sonia, 21, unable to claim any home advantage.

"It feels super and I have goose pimples. I still can't grasp having achieved something that no one has done before," Wahner said after her victory.

Wahner reached the finals after defeating the Dutch ex-professional boxer Jemyma Betrian 5-0 in the semi-finals on Friday.

Two medals

Previously, the greatest success by the German amateur boxing association DBV in women's boxing had been a bronze medal for the Cologne boxer Nadine Apetz in 2016.

Wahner's medal is the second scored by the DBV at this year's women's championships, with Apetz again winning bronze in the welterweight class on Thursday.

The women's world championship has been running for 17 years.

Read more: New Barbie dolls pay tribute to inspiring women

Watch video 01:38 Now live 01:38 mins. Share Saudi women take up boxing Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/36kwT Saudi women fight for their rights, with boxing gloves

tj/jm (dpa, SID)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.