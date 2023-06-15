Woman dies after attack near Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle

A man attacked two women near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany, killing one.

Authorities on Thursday said that one of two women attacked at one of Germany's most popular tourist sights has died.

The attack took place on Wednesday near a historic bridge popular among tourists for its view of Neuschwanstein Castle, were the man is said to have pushed both women off a cliff, after attempting to sexually assault them.

The two women, who were 21 and 22 years old, were tourists, but authorities did not disclose their nationalities.

Police in the state of Bavaria said the attacker is a 30-year-old US national, who fled the scene after the attack but was caught and is currently in custody.

This is a developing news story, more to follow.

lo/jcg (AP, dpa, Reuters)