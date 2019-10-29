 Witold Banka appointed as new WADA president | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.11.2019

Sports

Witold Banka appointed as new WADA president

Witold Banka has been confirmed as the next president of the World Anti-Doping Agency. The Polish tourism and sports minister is a former elite-level sprinter.

5. Welt-Anti-Doping-Konferenz Witold Banka Sportminister von Polen (picture-alliance/dpa/Pap/A. Grygiel)

Witold Banka was elected in a unanimous vote on Thursday at the World Conference on Doping in Sport in Katowice, Poland. The appointment was a mere formality after he had been picked for the job by a group of national government authorities at a meeting back in May. The right to choose the WADA president rotates between public authorities and sports bodies. Banka, who is Poland's Sports and Tourism Minister, is to succeed Craig Reedie on January 1.

"We have the same objective and goals in our hearts, to clean up sport and create a fair environment," Banka said in a short speech after WADA's Foundation Board rubber-stamped his election.

"I promise you to try to always build bridges with all stakeholders. I am sure together we will make anti-doping systems stronger," added the former sprinter, who specialized in the 400 meters.

Read more:  Future WADA president Witold Banka: 'We must eliminate doping'

Russia denies tampering with lab data

His election came on the same day that Russia's sports minister denied that there had been any manipulation of data from Moscow's anti-doping agency.

WADA has said it has identified inconsistencies in laboratory data provided by Moscow earlier this year, an issue that could jeopardize Russia's participation in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Pavel Kolobkov told reporters in Moscow that Russian experts had analyzed the data and found no "deletions" or "manipulations." He described the inconsistencies as having to do with "a purely technical issue related to how the system itself works."

Russia has been the focus of a number of investigations and has faced sanctions since the release of the WADA-commissioned McLaren Report in 2016, which revealed evidence of a vast doping network in the country. 

Also on Thursday, WADA approved a revision of its World Anti-Doping Code which is to come into force on January 1, 2021, following a two-year consultation process.

"The development is positive. It is the strongest and most robust WADA code we have yet had," said Lars Mortsiefer, an executive board member of Germany's NADA anti-doping agency.

pfd/msh (dpa, SID, Reuters)

Watch video 02:27

Next WADA chief Banka eyes big challenges ahead

Future WADA president Witold Banka: 'We must eliminate doping'

The future president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, Witold Banka, wants to establish a solidarity fund to support anti-doping in Africa. The Pole also wants to work more closely with national secret services. (29.10.2019)  

WADA report confirms 'institutional conspiracy' in Russian sport doping

WADA's independent investigator Richard McLaren has said that more than 1,000 Russian athletes were involved in or benefited from widespread doping manipulation. This came in his second report on doping in Russia. (09.12.2016)  

Kanada Witold Banka in Montreal

Future WADA president Witold Banka: 'We must eliminate doping' 29.10.2019

The future president of the World Anti-Doping Agency, Witold Banka, wants to establish a solidarity fund to support anti-doping in Africa. The Pole also wants to work more closely with national secret services.

Vize-Chefin der russischen Antidopingagentur RUSADA Margarita Pakhnotskaya

Margarita Pakhnotskaya, deputy head of RUSADA: 'The data was deleted' 24.10.2019

The deputy head of RUSADA has denied that her agency manipulated laboratory data. WADA has opened compliance proceedings against the agency after examining historical testing data it received early this year.

Doping in Russia: Deputy Chief of RUSADA reacts to accusations 23.10.2019

Russia was previously banned from competing in numerous competitions, including the Rio Olympics. Now the Russian Anti-Doping Agency RUSADA is again suspected of being involved in the manipulation of laboratory data. DW spoke with the deputy head of the agency.

