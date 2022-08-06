With the whisky vicar through Scotland

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Catholic priest Wolfgang Rothe leads a tour group on a whisky pilgrimage of Scotland.
Against the backdrop of Scotland's rugged beauty, a self-proclaimed Catholic church rebel is addressing serious topics. Wolfgang Rothe tells of an attempted rape by his bishop, and the silence he was condemned to afterwards. But despite this traumatic experience, he's speaking out and seeking change in the church. He supports ordaining women to the priesthood, Church weddings for same-sex couples, and an open and honest discussion about abuse in the Church.