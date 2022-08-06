 With the whisky vicar through Scotland | Reporter - On Location | DW | 15.10.2022

Reporter

With the whisky vicar through Scotland

Catholic priest Wolfgang Rothe leads a tour group on a whisky pilgrimage of Scotland.

Against the backdrop of Scotland's rugged beauty, a self-proclaimed Catholic church rebel is addressing serious topics. Wolfgang Rothe tells of an attempted rape by his bishop, and the silence he was condemned to afterwards. But despite this traumatic experience, he's speaking out and seeking change in the church. He supports ordaining women to the priesthood, Church weddings for same-sex couples, and an open and honest discussion about abuse in the Church.

Titel: Glaubenssachen Prost und Amen - Mit dem Whisky-Vikar durch Schottland Bildbeschreibungen: Stills aus Glaubenssachen Copyright: ©DW Schlagworte: Glaubenssachen, Whisky, Vikar Sendedatum 03.09.2022.2022

Cheers, and Amen! 02.09.2022

Father Wolfgang F. Rothe is no run-of-the-mill priest... and not only because he goes on whisky pilgrimages.

New book explores being queer in German Catholic Church 05.02.2022

A new collection of essays details the discrimination and exclusion experienced by queer people in the Catholic Church in Germany, adding to mounting pressure on the embattled institution to carry out reforms.

Pope apologizes for 'evil' against Indigenous people in Canada 25.07.2022

During a landmark visit to Canada, the head of the Catholic Church apologized to Indigenous survivors for the "cultural destruction" at church-run residential schools.

Canada's Indigenous people want action to follow pope's apology 26.07.2022

On a trip to Canada, Pope Francis has asked Indigenous residential school survivors for forgiveness for the serious abuse and erasure of identity and culture that they endured. But is an apology enough?