 Witch hunts, not just a thing of the past | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 10.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Witch hunts, not just a thing of the past

For 300 years in Europe, thousands were executed for being "witches." But witch hunts are still happening today, says historian Wolfgang Behringer.

  • Depiction of a witch burning from 1555 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    Thousands of deaths at the stake

    A leaflet in 1555 reports "a shocking scene" and shows the burning of alleged witches in Derenburg. It occurred during the peak of Europe's witch-hunting madness, which took place from 1450 to 1750. Interestingly, it was not way back in the Middle Ages, but rather in modern times that witch hunting reached its peak. In Germany, an estimated 40,000 "witches" were burned alive.

  • Depiction of a woman on a crane being brought to the river for a so-called swimming test, circa 1600

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    Archaic trial methods: the 'swimming test'

    Witch trials were seen as formal "legal" processes. One of the cruelest tests to determine whether or not one was a witch was the so-called "swimming test." The accused were tied up and thrown into the water. Those who sank and drowned were deemed innocent, while those who managed to break free and swim to the top were proven to be witches who had been helped by the devil.

  • 16th-century woodcut depicting torture methods for women (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    The 'embarrassing interrogation'

    As far back as the early modern times, every conviction required a confession, and this also applied to witch trials. So-called "embarrassing questioning" referred to no less than interrogation under torture. The various methods used are hinted at in the 16th-century woodcut pictured here.

  • copy of book Hammer of Witches at an exhibition (DW)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    The bible of witch hunters

    In 1486 the Dominican monk Heinrich Kramer published the book "Malleus maleficarum," — the "Hammer of Witches." In it, he not only provided what he considered to be the theoretical legitimation of witch hunting, but also an instruction manual for carrying out interrogations using torture. The "Hammer of Witches" remained in circulation until the 17th century and was popular with inquisitors.

  • Cover of the book 'Blockes-Berges Verrichtung (): ingleichen von derHexenfahrt und Zauber-Sabbathe' ( (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    A supposed annual gathering

    In 1668, the writer Johannes Praetorius published a book in which he detailed the legend that the Brocken mountain in the Harz Mountain range in Germany was the scene of annual witches' dances. In it, the author writes that "fiends from all over Germany" end up on the mountain peak each year on April 30, the night of St. Walpurgis.

  • Depiction of the drowning of Agnes Bernauer (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    The case of Agnes Bernauer

    It was one of the most famous criminal cases in early modern history and links the act of fornication to witchcraft, a common connection in many witch hunts. Agnes Bernauer, a peasant, was the lover of the heir to the throne of Albrecht III of Bavaria. Most likely at the behest of his father, she was condemned as a witch and drowned in the Danube in 1435.

  • Two statues at Cologne's City Hall, right one depicts Katharina Henot (dpa - Bildfunk)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    The case of Katharina Henot

    Katharina Henot (pictured here, a statue of her at Cologne's City Hall) came from a family of politicians in Cologne and would be considered a successful business woman today. Accused of witchcraft, she maintained her innocence even while she was tortured multiple times. Sentenced to death in 1627, she was granted a "privilege": the executioner strangled her before burning her body.

  • Witch burning depiction (picture-alliance / akg)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    Death at the stake in Guernsey

    Around 1550, several witch trials took place on this island in the English Channel amidst a conflict between Protestants and Catholics. In 1556, three Protestant women were burned alive on Guernsey. According to legend, one of them gave birth to a child in the fire, which was first rescued but then thrown back into the fire. The women were later venerated as the "Guernsey Martyrs."

  • lithography of Salem witch trial (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    New England witch hunt

    In 1692, witch hunts made their way to the New World. It all began in Salem in what is now the US state of Massachusetts. The puritanical colonialists who came from England rigorously cracked down on suspected witchcraft in their attempt to establish a theocracy in New England. Fourteen women and five men were executed and dozens were tortured.

    Author: Sven Töniges (sh)


  • Depiction of a witch burning from 1555 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    Thousands of deaths at the stake

    A leaflet in 1555 reports "a shocking scene" and shows the burning of alleged witches in Derenburg. It occurred during the peak of Europe's witch-hunting madness, which took place from 1450 to 1750. Interestingly, it was not way back in the Middle Ages, but rather in modern times that witch hunting reached its peak. In Germany, an estimated 40,000 "witches" were burned alive.

  • Depiction of a woman on a crane being brought to the river for a so-called swimming test, circa 1600

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    Archaic trial methods: the 'swimming test'

    Witch trials were seen as formal "legal" processes. One of the cruelest tests to determine whether or not one was a witch was the so-called "swimming test." The accused were tied up and thrown into the water. Those who sank and drowned were deemed innocent, while those who managed to break free and swim to the top were proven to be witches who had been helped by the devil.

  • 16th-century woodcut depicting torture methods for women (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    The 'embarrassing interrogation'

    As far back as the early modern times, every conviction required a confession, and this also applied to witch trials. So-called "embarrassing questioning" referred to no less than interrogation under torture. The various methods used are hinted at in the 16th-century woodcut pictured here.

  • copy of book Hammer of Witches at an exhibition (DW)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    The bible of witch hunters

    In 1486 the Dominican monk Heinrich Kramer published the book "Malleus maleficarum," — the "Hammer of Witches." In it, he not only provided what he considered to be the theoretical legitimation of witch hunting, but also an instruction manual for carrying out interrogations using torture. The "Hammer of Witches" remained in circulation until the 17th century and was popular with inquisitors.

  • Cover of the book 'Blockes-Berges Verrichtung (): ingleichen von derHexenfahrt und Zauber-Sabbathe' ( (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    A supposed annual gathering

    In 1668, the writer Johannes Praetorius published a book in which he detailed the legend that the Brocken mountain in the Harz Mountain range in Germany was the scene of annual witches' dances. In it, the author writes that "fiends from all over Germany" end up on the mountain peak each year on April 30, the night of St. Walpurgis.

  • Depiction of the drowning of Agnes Bernauer (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    The case of Agnes Bernauer

    It was one of the most famous criminal cases in early modern history and links the act of fornication to witchcraft, a common connection in many witch hunts. Agnes Bernauer, a peasant, was the lover of the heir to the throne of Albrecht III of Bavaria. Most likely at the behest of his father, she was condemned as a witch and drowned in the Danube in 1435.

  • Two statues at Cologne's City Hall, right one depicts Katharina Henot (dpa - Bildfunk)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    The case of Katharina Henot

    Katharina Henot (pictured here, a statue of her at Cologne's City Hall) came from a family of politicians in Cologne and would be considered a successful business woman today. Accused of witchcraft, she maintained her innocence even while she was tortured multiple times. Sentenced to death in 1627, she was granted a "privilege": the executioner strangled her before burning her body.

  • Witch burning depiction (picture-alliance / akg)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    Death at the stake in Guernsey

    Around 1550, several witch trials took place on this island in the English Channel amidst a conflict between Protestants and Catholics. In 1556, three Protestant women were burned alive on Guernsey. According to legend, one of them gave birth to a child in the fire, which was first rescued but then thrown back into the fire. The women were later venerated as the "Guernsey Martyrs."

  • lithography of Salem witch trial (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

    New England witch hunt

    In 1692, witch hunts made their way to the New World. It all began in Salem in what is now the US state of Massachusetts. The puritanical colonialists who came from England rigorously cracked down on suspected witchcraft in their attempt to establish a theocracy in New England. Fourteen women and five men were executed and dozens were tortured.

    Author: Sven Töniges (sh)


August 10 marks the World Day against Witch Hunts. Held for the first time this year, the day was created by the Pontifical Mission Societies (known in German as missio) to shed light on a global problem that is still affecting too many people today

Between the late 15th and the 18th century, approximately 60,000 people around Europe were executed for supposedly being witches. Offences such as allegedly flying on a broom or conjuring up crop failures were severely punished. Many confessions were forced through torture and the way they were executed was often horrendous. 

Wolfgang Behringer is professor of early modern history at the Saarland University in Saarbrücken and is well-versed in the history of the belief in witchcraft. The historian told DW about parallels between the past and today.

Historian Wolfgang Behringer (Universität des Saarlandes/Jörg Pütz)

Historian Wolfgang Behringer is an expert on the topic of witchcraft

DW: What did it mean to call someone a witch?

Wolfgang Behringer: Calling someone a witch stigmatized them. You might call someone this because you wanted to harm them, or because you were afraid of someone to whom you attributed magical powers.

In Europe, they were often women, but not always. There were certainly similarities between being labelled as a witch in Europe and in other parts of the world such as in Africa, Latin America or South-East Asia. In many cases the suspicion is directed against older women without relatives who could protect them, and against women who were perhaps a little bit odd.

What did these alleged "witches" do?

In anthropology, it is said that they have something to do with misfortune — and that's pretty much how it is. Either it is about personal misfortune, for example the illness of a child, a paralysis that occurs, or the sudden death of a child. These kinds of cases affect individuals. There are also collective misfortunes, such as when livestock die or a hailstorm destroys a harvest. Then it is not only individual plaintiffs who appear, but rather entire communities who demand that the authorities prosecute the witches to avert the disaster.

Read more: How German took on its modern shape  

When did the persecution of witches in Europe begin? When was its heyday?

Actual European witch-hunting did not begin until the 15th century when the Roman Church agreed with the view that this crime could even exist. Before that, since Christianization in the early Middle Ages, the Church took the view that witchcraft was actually a spiritual error.

But in the course of persecuting those who deviated from the faith, in the 15th century, the Roman Church came to the conclusion that witchcraft was real. That was when things became dangerous in Europe; when not only the population but also the Church and the state courts believed in witchcraft. This "legal" persecution of witches lasted from the 15th century until the 18th century. In Europe, it peaked between 1560 and 1630.

Title page of 'Malleus Maleficarum' (Imago Images/United Archives International)

In 'Malleus Maleficarum' ('Hammer of Witches' in English) published in 1486, the Dominican monk Heinrich Kramer explained how to recognize a witch and how to force her to confess

How did the persecution of witches come to an end in Europe?

There had always been opposition against the alleged existence of witches, against witch trials and against the behavior of authorities who allowed the persecution of witches to take place. Just like today, lawyers back then believed that those accused should be innocent until proven guilty. In other words, European jurisprudence has built in brakes that can be activated and that can prevent trials from being held if the evidence is doubtful. And in trials the evidence is always to be doubted. Then there was a very long debate about the circumstances under which witchcraft could be tried in court at all. During the course of the 17th century the opposition became stronger and by the 18th century it was, so to speak, the end of the witch trials.

Read more: India's 'witches' vctims of superstition and poverty

A refugee from the Central African Republic, who was accused of practicing witchcraft by neighbours, talks with humanitarian personnel in a UNHCR facility at the Boyabu refugees camp (Getty Images/AFP/F. Scoppa)

This refugee in the Democratic Republic of Congo stands accused of witchcraft

And what is the situation today? 

I am now convinced that more people have been killed for witchcraft in the 20th century than in the entire 300-year period of witch hunts in Europe. If you look at the figures in Tanzania, for example, which are now also being published by human rights organizations, the victims of these killings number in the tens of thousands.

In Tanzania between 1960 and 2000, about 40,000 people accused of witchcraft were murdered. Witchcraft is not an offence in Tanzanian criminal law, but it is often village courts that decide that certain people should be killed. These are not just arbitrary decisions, there are also structures behind them. Therefore, I have concluded that the persecution of witches is not a historical problem, but a serious problem of today.

DW recommends

The cruelty of Europe's witch trials

An estimated three million witch trials took place between 1450 to 1750. Around 60,000 people met gruesome deaths.  

Advertisement

Film

Actress Liu Yifei among other Chinese warriors in red caps and tan pants (Courtesy of Disney Enterprises Publicity )

Why streaming won't save Hollywood

Disney's decision to release its $200 million 'Mulan' online might help short-term but digital revenues won't make up for billions lost at the box office.  

Culture

Buchrücken Goethe Faust (imago/teutopress)

Bookworms celebrate Book Lovers Day

Every year on August 9, bibliophiles celebrate Book Lovers Day. Who are these bookworms, and what do they collect? Throughout history, people have expressed their feelings towards books in remarkable ways.  

Music

Donald Trump at the Tulsa rally in June with a flag suspended across the background reading Make America Great Again (AFP/N. Kamm)

Musicians pile on Trump campaign for unpermitted song use

As popular music clashes with populist politicians, litigation against Donald Trump's re-election campaign proliferates. But will it be successful?  

Arts

Head of the Güstrow Memorial frowning woman with eyes closed (picture-alliance / dpa/dpaweb)

Ernst Barlach: with an eye for the downtrodden

Nazi-defamed artist, creator of the iconic "Hovering Angel," Barlach is being celebrated in an exhibition at Dresden's Albertinum museum.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  