Travel

Win with your most beautiful travel video!

Have you captured unique images of your journey on video? Then take part in our draw for the best travel video and win a DW backpack with video accessories.

Selfie (picture-alliance/Photoshot/C. Qibao)

Did you discover a special small event in the middle of Tokyo's urban jungle? Or have you met unspoiled nature and hospitable people in Mongolia - both foreign and familiar at the same time? Did you use a drone to view landscapes from above? Or did you capture another great moment of your journey on video?

Then send us your recordings - no matter where you have spent your holiday!

Selfie (picture-alliance/Zumapress/C. Margrais)

Win a DW Backpack and Smartphone Lense Set!

Gewinn V-Mail DW Rucksack Smartphone-Zubehör (DW/L. Wendt)

Our jury will select the three best films from all the travel videos that reach us by January 27, 2019. The winners will each receive an original DW backpack, the DW selfie stick, a lense set with macro, wide angle and fisheye for your smartphone and pop sockets - perfect for special angles in your next holiday film shooting. You see, it's worth to participate - good luck!

Your video in the TV travel magazine Check-in

DW Check-in 24.02.2018 (DW)

Presenter Lukas Stege is looking forward to your holiday video

In addition, all videos have the chance to be selected for our TV Travel Magazine Check-in. Every week, our Check-in hosts Nicole Frölich and Lukas Stege present another viewer video of the week! Maybe, soon it will be your video.

Let yourself be inspired by the videos we have already shown in Check-in: a dive down to the colorful underwater worlds of the Philippines, beautifulnatural wonder in Ireland , colorful celebrations in India, a trip through Mexico and Guatemala or a holiday in Sri Lanka:

Watch video 01:05
Now live
01:05 mins.

Sri Lanka: DW viewer shows his holiday video

This is how you can participate 

You must have filmed your video clip (size up to 180 MB) with a smartphone, video camera or camera yourself and it should be at least one minute in length. Please do not add any text onto your video. Should you use music, please be sure to name the title of the song and who its by. And write a short description which holiday destination you visited in this video and why it was worth the trip.

You can upload your video here:

Conditions of participation

Related content

Australien Landschaft Ayers Rock mit Verkehrsschild Känguru

Australia relaxes working holiday visa restrictions 05.11.2018

Australia's government plans to relax restrictions for backpackers and other visitors on working holidays visas, which will allow them to stay a year longer and also work in more regions around the country. 

Frau am Starnd mit Tabelt

TripAdvisor relaunches as a social network 13.11.2018

The world's largest travel portal, TripAdvisor, has completed its long-announced transformation into a social travel network. At its launch on November 13, however, there was still no final version.

Symbolbild Selfie Bikini Strand

Here are the winners of the Check-in video competition 09.08.2018

We asked you to send us your holiday videos and were delighted with the many films that arrived.

